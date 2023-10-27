IGP Decorates 12 AIGs, 19 CPs As PSC Gives Nod for Promotion of 5,687 Other Officers.

Charges those Promoted to Exhibit Service, Sacrifice, Selflessness

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, today 26th October, 2023, decorated twelve (12) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and nineteen (19) Commissioners of Police (CPs) with their new ranks in a ceremony that took place at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja earlier today. This significant event follows the approval of the NPF recommendation for the promotion of these 31 AIGs and CPs, as well as 5,687 other dedicated senior officers within the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP, in his address, charged those promoted to continue to exhibit the core values of service, sacrifice, and selflessness in the discharge of their duties. He also commended their dedication and hard work, which has earned them these well-deserved promotions. He noted that the newly decorated officers have demonstrated exceptional commitment to maintaining law and order in their respective duty posts and as such, new ranks symbolize their added responsibilities and the trust placed in them to continue leading by example.

The occasion had in attendance the Governors of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Kogi, and Lagos States, Dame Patience Ebele Jonathan, Retired IGP Usman Alkali Baba and his wife, Senator representing Kogi Central, Royal Fathers from Kogi and Lagos States, members of the Force Management Team and other senior police officers, relatives and loved ones of the promotees, and well-wishers.

The Inspector General of Police congratulates all the promoted officers and encourages them to redouble their efforts in service to our great nation. He also appreciates the Police Service Commission for their thorough and objective evaluation of the officers’ performances assuring of improved collaborative efforts in the to deepen excellence and uphold the NPF’s duty to serve and protect the people of Nigeria.