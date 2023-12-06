IGP Commiserates with Family, Friends, Relatives of Late DIG Abdulrahman Akano

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force hereby announce the passing of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Abdulrahman Akano, who peacefully departed from this world on 4th December, 2023 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. Our hearts are heavy with grief as we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

DIG Abdulrahman Akano served the nation with dedication and distinction throughout his illustrious career, leaving an indelible mark on the law enforcement community.

The funeral rites to bid farewell to DIG Abdulrahman Akano will take place in Iragbiji, his hometown in Osun State. The IGP joins the family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning the loss of a remarkable individual while assuring tha