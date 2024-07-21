Ignore critics of tariffs suspension on food importation, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore those criticizing him for the suspension of tariffs, duties and taxes on the importation of food grains and other products to the country.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said it was either those criticizing the policy were benefitting from the economic challenges that the Nigerian masses are facing or are planning to push the masses against the President by causing unnecessary unrest in the society.

The APC chieftain, who made the remarks while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, said that Nigerians were highly hopeful and were eager to get a dividend of the democracy as quickly as possible.

He, however, said that the global economic crisis, coupled with unavoidable policies introduced by the present administration, were mitigating against Renewed Hope Agenda of the President but steps taken in recent time to revamp the economy are beginning to yield desired results.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that although the tariff suspension might not be the lasting solution to the food crisis in the country, but it will cushion the effects of food crisis ravaging the country in short term, adding that the president should be commended for taking the bold step.

The APC chieftain said that for the president to give relief to the consumer on certain products against Trade Policy on Import ban, it shows that his administration was responsible and responsive to the outcry of Nigerians.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government on July 8 announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on some essential food items imported through land and sea borders.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, who made this known during a press briefing at in Abuja, said that the listed food items, which include maize, wheat, husked brown rice, and cowpeas, would enjoy a 150-day Duty-Free Import Window.

Oyintiloye said that the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the food inflation in the country rose to 40.66 per cent in May from 40.53 per cent in April was a signal that the government needed to take a bold step as the president did to address the situation.

“I want to commend the bold step by the President on the tariffs suspension on the food importation.

“Although, this might not be the permanent solution to the food crisis in the country, it will go a long way in ameliorating the situation.

“The President should ignore the criticism by those who see nothing good in the decision.

“Nigeria voted for good governance, high standard of living, and in order to achieve this and many others, President should be focused on how to improve the economy and lifts the country out of inherited economic quagmire and ignore the critics”, he said.

Oyintiloye, who noted that agriculture remained a cornerstone of Nigerian life, said the government should not relent in its aggressive efforts to make food available in abundance.

The APC chieftain, however, urged government at all levels to discard the old subsistence system of farming, storing, and processing and embrace mechanized systems of farming.

Oyintiloye also said the government should empower and encourage farmers with soft loans and subsidize farming implements for genuine farmers, provide adequate security, and integrate the youth into agriculture systems.

“I strong believe that with all the interventions government has put in place to tackle food crisis in the country, the projection of the Minister of agriculture and food security, Abubakar Kyari, that government will crash food prices in the next 180 days is achievable”, he said.

