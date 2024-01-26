Igbos have right to choose their leaders anywhere in the world – Eze Dr. Chika Nwokedi

The Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun/ Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi who is also the Chairman of the Council of Ndi Eze in Lagos state has decried the publication making the rounds on social media that Eze Ndigbo title in Lagos state is illegal.

Eze Dr. Nwokedi who is a well-respected royal father, an astute philanthropist and a passionate lover of peace and progress in a telephone interview expressed his dismay at the negative report targeting respectable Igbo traditional rulers in Lagos state following the prosecution of one of them, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Eze Frederick Nwajiagu, for alleged terrorism by the Lagos state government.

He said” I also saw the publication and I am shocked. That report stated that those parading themselves as Eze Ndigbo in Lagos state risk two years imprisonment is false as we have a court judgment during the tenure of former governor of Lagos state Mr. Raji Fashola that the title of Eze Ndigbo in Lagos state is legal. We took the government to court and we won so if any news report is saying that the title is illegal and the bearers of the titles can be arrested, jailed for two years ,is not only a mischievous publication but a complete falsehood .From what we gathered , this report was published by a journalist that was not in court at the case involving Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Eze Frederick Nwajiagu, for alleged terrorism.”

The said news report had read in part “

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Developments, has stated that those parading themselves as Ezendigbo risk two years imprisonment because the title is not recognized by the State Government. That one Assistant Director of the Ministry, Mrs. Raulat Ibrahim, before the Lagos State High Court while testifying against Ezendigbo in Ajao Estate, Eze Frederick Nwajiagu, for terrorism revealed that by Law, if any person is parading himself as Chief or King without the permission of the State Government through the Ministry, the person risks imprisonment and from the case of Eze Nwajiagu, who presented certificate signed by the President of Igbo Speaking Community, as Ezendigbo, it means that other Ndiezes with such certificate risk imprisonment because it is not recognized by the government”. end of quote

Eze Dr. Nwokedi took his time to englighten members of the public and urged them to discountenance the publication. He said ” The Igbos are law abiding citizens and we work for the progress of any community we find ourselves. This matter has already been settled in court Moreso, Igbos have a right to choose thier leaders anywhere in the world . Also, the state government is not paying us. The report is false and I urge members of the public to discountenance it”.