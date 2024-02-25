Igboho: I can now return to Nigeria- Prof Akintoye

The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye has announced his intention to return to Nigeria.

The group serves as the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination movement.

The leader’s decision follows the recent return of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to the country last Wednesday.

Akintoye has been living in self-exile since Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic.

He revealed this during a reception held in memory of Igboho’s late mother, Sarah Adeyemo, at Sekinat Hall in Soka area, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Akintoye’s spokesperson, Gani Alagbala, who came from the United States of America, delivered the announcement on his behalf.

He expressed his satisfaction as a Yoruba witnessing Igboho’s triumph and his anticipated return to Nigeria after a prolonged struggle with the authorities: “I can now return to Nigeria.”

In his speech, Yoruba nation activist Adeyemo alleged that there were forces opposed to democracy scheming to undermine Nigeria’s democratic system.

He accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of setting up hurdles for Tinubu’s administration through poor management of foreign exchange, failure to address farmer-herder conflicts, and the resulting insecurity causing hardships for the populace.

Adeyemo highlighted the need for restructuring and true federalism to foster peace and coexistence in Nigeria, emphasizing the contributions of ethnic groups, particularly the Yoruba, to the nation’s development.

Emphasizing his commitment to following the law, Adeyemo asserted that he would not succumb to acts of lawlessness and impunity, remaining firm on his stance while standing up for his rights.