Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Igboho: I can now return to Nigeria- Prof Akintoye

Metro news
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye has announced his intention to return to Nigeria.

 

The group serves as the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination movement.

 

The leader’s decision follows the recent return of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to the country last Wednesday.

 

 

Akintoye has been living in self-exile since Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic.

 

He revealed this during a reception held in memory of Igboho’s late mother, Sarah Adeyemo, at Sekinat Hall in Soka area, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

 

Akintoye’s spokesperson, Gani Alagbala, who came from the United States of America, delivered the announcement on his behalf.

 

He expressed his satisfaction as a Yoruba witnessing Igboho’s triumph and his anticipated return to Nigeria after a prolonged struggle with the authorities: “I can now return to Nigeria.”

 

In his speech, Yoruba nation activist Adeyemo alleged that there were forces opposed to democracy scheming to undermine Nigeria’s democratic system.

 

 

He accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of setting up hurdles for Tinubu’s administration through poor management of foreign exchange, failure to address farmer-herder conflicts, and the resulting insecurity causing hardships for the populace.

 

Adeyemo highlighted the need for restructuring and true federalism to foster peace and coexistence in Nigeria, emphasizing the contributions of ethnic groups, particularly the Yoruba, to the nation’s development.

 

 

Emphasizing his commitment to following the law, Adeyemo asserted that he would not succumb to acts of lawlessness and impunity, remaining firm on his stance while standing up for his rights.

Continue Reading
Editor 18059 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Various economic policies by government are in the best…

Ex-IG, others paid glowing tributes to Publisher, 9News…

Enugu gov’t raises the alarm over fake title documents,…

Hardship: Civil societies group stage protest in Osun

1 of 572