Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos endorsement to Re-Elect Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Governor of Lagos State

By Peter
L-r Stake holder Igbo Community in Lagos Chief Chris Igwilo ; Director-General,  Bola Tinubu  for president  2023 Support  Group , Alhaji Fola Tinubu ; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ,Chief Sunday Udeh, during the Endorsement for re-election of  Babajide  Sanwo- Olu   as Executive Governor of Lagos State , by  Speaking Community in  held in Lagos, on 15/3/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r … Stake holder Igbo Community in Lagos Chief Chris Igwilo  (ISCL); DirectorGeneral,  Bola Tinubu for president  2023 Support  Group, Alhaji Fola Tinubu;  Secretary General  (ISCL) Engr Chukwuma Odimegwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh and  HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche.

L-r …Director-General,  Bola Tinubu for president  2023 Support  Group, Alhaji Fola Tinubu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh; HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche; Woman Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Kate Ugoka and  HRM Ngozi Nwoche.

L-r…Stakeholder Igbo Community in Lagos Chief Chris Igwilo; Director-General,  Bola Tinubu for president  2023 Support  Group, Alhaji Fola Tinubu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, and others , during Endorsement for the re-election of  Babajide  Sanwo- Olu as Executive Governor of Lagos State, by  Speaking Community in held in Lagos, on 15/3/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

