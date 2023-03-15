Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos endorsement to Re-Elect Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Governor of Lagos State

L-r … Stake holder Igbo Community in Lagos Chief Chris Igwilo (ISCL); Director–General, Bola Tinubu for president 2023 Support Group, Alhaji Fola Tinubu; Secretary General (ISCL) Engr Chukwuma Odimegwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh and HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche.

L-r …Director-General, Bola Tinubu for president 2023 Support Group, Alhaji Fola Tinubu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh; HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche; Woman Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Kate Ugoka and HRM Ngozi Nwoche.

L-r…Stakeholder Igbo Community in Lagos Chief Chris Igwilo; Director-General, Bola Tinubu for president 2023 Support Group, Alhaji Fola Tinubu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, and others , during Endorsement for the re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu as Executive Governor of Lagos State, by Speaking Community in held in Lagos, on 15/3/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

