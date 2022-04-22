Igbo president best thing that can happen to Nigeria next year- Rights group

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The National President of a human rights group, Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, comrade Jude Achebe, hinted Thursday that the election of a capable Igbo man come the 2023 presidential election will be the best thing that will happen to Nigerans since creation.

Achebe while addressing newsmen in his Nteje country home, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, said that, “It is only an Igbo man that can rule this country for us to get to the promised Land”.

“He is the only person that can turn around this great country for the better. The Igbo man doesn’t have boundary. He gets to strange environment and establishes there, marries, makes friends and builds houses as a detrabalised Nigerian, it is not so with other tribes”

“It is the Igbo man that believes in one Nigeria and sees everybody as his brother.”.

He also stressed the need for security and synergy to ensure infrastructural development that will usher in investors.

“When you have infrastructure and security investors will come. Presidential election is not the problem of this country but we are not united. We are not united and that is why we don’t go for capable hand. That is why instead of us going forward we go back wards,”

On Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo he urged him to use his wealth of experience to develop Anambra State, adding, “I believe Soludo will do well. We need Soludo’s wisdom to develop our state”

“He will perform more than his predecessors . He has to monitor those of his cabinet members and ensure they perform as expected to avoid committing blunder”