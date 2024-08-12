Igbo politicians dread Kanu’s release for selfish interests –IPOB

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Monday, accused some Igbo politicians of being afraid of the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, because of their selfish political interests adding that they believe his release may thwart their selfish interests.

IPOB made this disclosure through her image maker, Emma Powerful, stating that Kanu is not languishing in the DSS solitary confinement for Nigerian politics but for the freedom of Biafrans and to restore Biafra Nation.

“IPOB worldwide has observed that the unjust persecution and illegal incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being used as a tool to advance political ambitions by some Igbo politicians. We also understand that some of them are afraid of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release from the illegal detention, hence are secretly working with the Nigeria Government to keep him in the DSS solidarity confinement for their selfish political reasons.

“Some of these Abuja sycophants take glory in the success of IPOB to resuscitate their dwindling political influence in the southeast. We are watching them closely. We are advising them to stop taking glory for IPOB’s successes or be called out publicly.

“However, we commend those patriotic and sincere Igbo politicians and leaders who are genuinely working for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We encourage them never to give up.

We are taking stock of everyone’s work for or against IPOB among the Igbo leaders and politicians.

In due time, everyone will receive their reward, whether it be good or bad.

“We want the Nigerian government and her political jobbers from the South East to understand that as long as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is illegally detained, the Nigerian economy and security will continue to be in shambles. Those using the suffering and incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members to advance their political interest will be disappointed and will watch how IPOB will scuttle the political ambitions of those from the East.

They should understand that IPOB is in control of the South East,” IPOB stated.

On the ‘End bad governance protest in Nigeria’, the image maker said, “IPOB commends Ndigbo for adhering to the instructions of IPOB’s leadership not to participate in the #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria.

Though Ndigbo are highly marginalized and ostracized politically and economically, we have built survival resilience through decades of persecution in Nigeria.

“If Ndigbo had taken part in the protest, the ethnic bigoted Federal Government would have sent troops to destroy Igbo land and kill many Igbo civilians. IPOB has the interest and safety of our people at heart even as we continue to strategize on Biafra’s freedom.

“We advise Ndigbo to jettison the idea of some people using the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in advancing their selfish political interest. Some of the social media talks about visiting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention and working for his release are just political rhetoric.

IPOB has nothing to do with many of them until Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is out of the illegal abductions and detention from DSS headquarters in Abuja.

“To those using the suffering of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to advance their political interest should desist otherwise, IPOB will call you out publicly and also frustrate your political interest in the South East.

Ndigbo should know that as long as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still in illegal detention, Ndigbo will remain politically irrelevant in Nigeria,” IPOB affirmed.