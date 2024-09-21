Champion Newspapers Limited
Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa members paid a condolence visit to Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, over the death of her father Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r ...CEO of Igbo Ndi – Oma  Africa, Prince Obinna Orji; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Amb. Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka; Chief (Sir) Godwin  Ezeobata; during the Condolence visit to the  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the death of her father President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu held in Lagos  18/9/2024... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
 L-r … CEO, Igbo Ndi – Oma  Africa, Prince Obinna Orji; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; during the Condolence Visit to the  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the death of her father  President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu held in Lagos  18/9/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

1 of 511