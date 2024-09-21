Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa members paid a condolence visit to Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, over the death of her father Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

L-r … CEO, Igbo Ndi – Oma Africa, Prince Obinna Orji; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; during the Condolence Visit to the GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the death of her father President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu held in Lagos 18/9/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng