Igbo  Leaders urge  Chief E C  Iwuanyanwu to assume leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Following the exit of the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide the late Professor George Obiozor, Igbo leaders and various Igbo groups in the country and in diaspora have called on Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to take over the leadership of the apex Igbo Cultural Organisation – the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Monday, by the media aid to Chief Iwuanyanwu, Mr Ben Osuagwu, ” the most recent of the groups is the IGBO DELEGATE ASSEMBLY from the 19 Northern States who called on him at his residence in Owerri to plead with him to mount the leadership of the organisation.”

The statement further said, ” the Igbo Delegate Assembly which was led by their President Engr Chief Chikezie Nwogu told Chief Iwuanyanwu that they were on a mission to his house from the Northern States to appeal to him to accept the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to complete the remaining tenure of late Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.”

Engr Chikezie Nwogu the statement went on, said that the apex Igbo Socio – Cultural Organisation is in dare need of a central voice and a leadership that will change the existing narrative and adopt a new approach that will address the challenges facing the Ndigbo Nation

According to the statement, the Igbo group believes that Chief Iwuanyanwu is the man whose pedigree and anticidents can give Ndigbo the desired leadership and direction especially this time around in the country.

The statement said that the group therefore appealed to Chief Iwuanyanwu to make further sacrifice and accept the clarion call to assume the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group noted that as a fulfilled personality, erudite scholar,, business guru, teacher, engineer, a lover of people irrespective of place of origin, a great leader and mobilizer, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s willingness to give his time freely to issues concerning Ndigbo, despite his age stands him out as very apt and unique.

The leader of the group according to the statement, pointed out that evidences on ground presently indicate that the Nation requires fundamental reforms to forge a new trajectory to survive, progress and the person that can do it is Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

In the statement, the Igbo group noted further that Chief Iwuanyanwu in his prime championed the course of Ndigbo and Nigeria both in politics, business and across the globe and flew the flag of Ndigbo as a frontline Presidential Candidate.

The group maintained that Chief Iwuanyanwu blazed the trail in the entire landscape as a collosus and legend and recently has been formidable as the Chairman, Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

Chief Nwogu pleaded with him not to disappoint Ndigbo from the 19 northern States in their appeal to him to accept the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to give it a new impetus and direction.

However in his response, chief Iwuanyanwu told them many Igbo Leaders from within the country and in diaspora have been besieging him asking him to take over the leadership for a new Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Chief Iwuanyanwu told them that he will take a second look at their request and assured that he will not disappoint them pointing out that the leadership of the Igbo Delegate Assembly some of the programmes they have mapped out to improve the service and conditions of Ndigbo wherever they are domiciled.

He said that plans are underway to revive the NigerCem Nkalagu disclosing that a Committee under Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo has been set up to resolve issues with the Government of Ebonyi State and the people to ensure that the company comes back to life.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that there are enough Lime Stone in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra States for the Cement production including the Coal Mine in Enugu and other minerals resources in the South East zone.

Chief Iwuanyanwu stated that the South East Council of Business Leaders, who will harness all the opportunities available for effective transformation of Igboland has been set up.

He outlined Other groups as the Council of Academics for Educational purposes, Cultural Issues will be revisited, Sporting Competitions among States to be revived, among others.

Chief Iwuanyanwu assured that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has programmed some employment opportunities for the teaming unemployed youths adding that shortly, the efforts will yield great results adding that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is helping to redefine the heritage of Ndigbo adding that Ohanaeze is one of the greatest achievements of Ndigbo. He said that Ndigbo have great agricultural potentials that can sustain the economy of the zone not to talk of other natural resources.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders Chairman informed the delegates that some of those whose forebears and parents were sold as slaves in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe have rediscovered their, origins as Igbos and want to come back to their fatherland and make their own contributions.

On the recent events that happened against Ndigbo in some parts of the country, the Elder Statesman said that a Committee is being set up to know how many people who were killed and properties lost

He urged them to continue to live in peace and harmony with their host communities.

Some of the Igbo Delegates from the 19 Northern States were Chief Donatus Nwugo-Igbo President in Kano, Chief Kenneth Okeugo – Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, North East,

Chief Christopher Onu President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Gombe State, Chief Chidi Chukwunta – President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Bauchi State, Chief Paul Ogbonna – President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Adamawa State and many others .