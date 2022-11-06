Igbo group, CSO eurogize Amechi, blame Buhari for not releasing Kanu

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum, and a Civil Society Organization, CSO, Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, Sunday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, eulogized the first Republic Aviation Minister, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, called, “The boy is Good,” by his admirers even as they lamented that President Mohammadu Buhari, did not release Kanu to Amechi.

The National chairman of the Igbo Forum, Chief Mike Ikegulu, described him (Amechi), as a front line nationalist, an encyclopaedia of Nigeria history, lover of Ndigbo and Nigeria.

Ikegulu lamented that Amaechi, the first Republic Minister of Aviation. died without realising his last wish from Nigeria which was to release Nnamdi Kanu, from detention saying he, (Kanu), was a prisoner of conscience.

“Ndigbo have lost a leader in a clime of scarcity of such quality. Igbo leaders emerge by their actions and words, not by inheritance or selection. A very honest, experienced and fearless man. His words and reconciliatory moves have always served as a healing balm on the bruised political psyche of Ndigbo.

“Granting his request for the immediate release of MNK should be the best way to honour his spirit and soul. It’s sad that his persistent passionate plea to the President fell on deaf ears,” he lamented.

Reacting, the National chairman of the human rights organization, HDRA, comrade Jude Achebe, said that Amechi fought a good fight and prayed God to strengthen the Igbo.

“If his last desire was made, that is to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention, Amechi would have died a happy man.

“It is disappointing that President Mohammadu Buhari, didn’t do it, including plea from the Southeast people and elders. Buhari said that the case was in court and that it was only the court that would set him free.

“Mbazulike will be disappointed that he was not given his desire. He was an icon, a great man who will be remembered for the role he played in trying to free Kanu and in the time of the Zikist Movement,” Achebe affirmed.