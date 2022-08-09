Igbo Forum tackles Coalition of Northern Groups on Kanu

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A Pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum, Monday, accused the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG), over their 29th July press briefing, rejecting the United Nation’s Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s directive for the immediate release of the prisoner of conscience, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, with adequate compensation.

Briefing newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, the National chairman of the Igbo Forum, Chief Mike Ikegulu, said that the Pan Arewa Socio-Political Organization, CNG’s call for rejection of the said instruction, was divisive, based on sentiments, hate and complete lack of information.

“And has nothing to bring in terms of peace and stability to Nigeria. But rather a recipe for chaos and disorder. Such sentimental statements can only stall the Nigeria project.

“Analysis of all the legal ramifications of what the prosecutors have presented so far, show that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration has no legal basis. The eight count charge still standing against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are based on no facts and evidence of law according to experts.

“Release of the IPOB leader, will neither bring anarchy nor chaos as claimed by CNG, but rather serve the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

“The continued mishandling of this Kanu’s matter should seize, by the President acceding to the demand of the United Nations. Mr President wants the judicial process to continue despite appeals, but the international community thinks otherwise.

“Now is another opportunity for the President to do the right thing, by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally. A wiseman chooses his fight. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not Nigeria’s problem, considering the security and economic problems the country is saddled with.

“He rather proffers solution, like a prophet to already existing problems through exposition of truth, for the appreciation of unbiased discerning minds. Nigeria benefits from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release rather than his continued incarceration.

“For one, tension will definitely come down and security improved in the South East, offering an opportunity for national dialogue on the way forward. This will make way for the other demand which calls for investigation and punishment of perpetrators.

“Rejecting the call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by such a reputable high profile agency of the UN, presents the CNG and its leadership as insensitive to the travails of Nigeria. It could place Nigeria in the group of pariah states.

“Having indicated Nigeria and Kenya for unlawful arrest, torture and rendition, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should be released immediately as ordered, to help government focus on banditry and the uncontrollable insecurity ravaging the country especially the North North, coupled with brazen corruption and reckless impunity.

“The solution to the problems of Nigeria remains dialogue and going back to the regional parliamentary democracy that our founding fathers negotiated and agreed up on before independence”.