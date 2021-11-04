Igbo day celebration in Ejigbo , hosted by Eze Alex Nwoye in Lagos

L-r… Ex Officio Council of Ndieze in Lagos ;Eze Ikem Agbasi, Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land Chairman Aceland Group, Eze Alex Nwoye; his wife Ugoze Jacinta Chika Alex Nwoye and Ugoze Charles Emesim.

From 2nd right to Left ;Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land Chairman Aceland Group, (Chief host) , Eze Alex Nwoye; his wife Ugoze Jacinta arriving at the venue , Ex Officio Council of Ndieze in Lagos ;Eze Ikem Agbasi and others.

L-r …Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land ; Chairman Aceland Group, Duru Ochiriozua na Uga ;Eze Alex Nwoye; Presenting award to Member Lagos State house of Assembly Hon Jude Idimogu.

L-r ..Eze Ndigbo Okeafa ,Eze Dr Charles Emesim, presenting award to Chairman of Ejigbo Lcda Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello (Obe).

L-r …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ; Chief Sunday Udeh , Eze obi Odumodu, Eze John Nwosu, Chairman of Ejigbo Lcda Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello (Obe).

L-r . ..Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos Eze Ndigbo ibeju Lekki Eze Chris Offiah,, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene ;Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land Chairman Aceland Group,( Chief Host.) Eze Alex Nwoye; visited after the ceremony.

Chief Anslem Njoku (middle) with his entourage arriving at the venue.

L-r … Special Daughter of the day ;Hon Grace Okeke , Presenting award to HRM Oba Oojon Ejigbo Palace Chief.

Cross Section of the Cultural group entertaining the guest .during igbo day Celebration in Ejigbo, Featuring. Presentation of meritorious awards Special Recognition to deserving Sons & daughters Cultural display , Calendar launching ; held at Ejigbo Mini Stadium in Lagos . Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

