Igbo day celebration in Ejigbo , hosted by Eze Alex Nwoye in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land   Chairman Aceland Group, (Chief host)  .  Eze Alex Nwoye,  Special Adviser for Drainage and Water resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe, Eze Ndigbo Okeafa ,Eze Dr Charles Emesim,  Former President Igbo Speaking Community In Lagos Chief Chris Ekwilo, during  igbo day Celebration in Ejigbo, held at Ejigbo Mini Stadium in Lagos on 30/10/2021.
0 9

L-r… Ex Officio Council of Ndieze in Lagos ;Eze Ikem Agbasi, Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land  Chairman Aceland Group, Eze Alex Nwoye; his wife  Ugoze Jacinta  Chika Alex Nwoye and Ugoze Charles Emesim.

From 2nd right to Left ;Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land  Chairman Aceland Group, (Chief host) , Eze Alex Nwoye; his wife  Ugoze Jacinta arriving at the venue , Ex Officio Council of Ndieze in Lagos ;Eze Ikem Agbasi and others.

L-r …Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land ; Chairman Aceland Group,  Duru Ochiriozua na Uga ;Eze Alex Nwoye; Presenting award to  Member Lagos State house of Assembly Hon Jude Idimogu.

L-r ..Eze Ndigbo Okeafa ,Eze Dr Charles Emesim, presenting award to   Chairman of Ejigbo Lcda Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello (Obe).

L-r …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ; Chief Sunday Udeh ,  Eze obi Odumodu, Eze John Nwosu, Chairman of Ejigbo Lcda  Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello (Obe).

L-r . ..Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos Eze Ndigbo ibeju Lekki  Eze Chris  Offiah,, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Solomon Ogbonna  Aguene  ;Eze Bosaselu Ejigbo Land  Chairman Aceland Group,( Chief Host.)  Eze Alex Nwoye;  visited after the ceremony.

Chief  Anslem Njoku  (middle) with his entourage arriving at the venue.

L-r … Special Daughter of the day ;Hon Grace Okeke , Presenting award to  HRM Oba Oojon Ejigbo  Palace Chief.

Cross Section of the Cultural group entertaining    the guest .during  igbo day Celebration in Ejigbo,  Featuring. Presentation of meritorious awards Special Recognition to deserving Sons & daughters Cultural display , Calendar launching ; held at Ejigbo Mini Stadium in Lagos . Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

