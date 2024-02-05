IFON/Ilobu crises: Governor Adeleke calls for peace among warring Communities

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

In an effort to maintain peace in the warring Ifon/Ilobu community, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has again enjoined indegines to allow peaceful coexistence.

The Governor during his visit Ifon and Ilobu, pleaded with the residents to give peace a chance, stating that it is only through this that the Communities may experience all-around development.

Governor Adeleke during his visit with service chiefs, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Vigilante Group, at the Monarchs’ separate palace cautioned that willing investors could be scared off by the crises in the communities .

The Governor reassured the communities that he has identified several factors responsible for the confrontation namely lack of trust among the community leaders, non- existence of inter-communal peace structures, involvement of criminal elements and infiltration by external forces from within and outside the state.

The Governor who was warmly welcomed by the residents, urged them to live in harmony while charging them to direct their complaints to the proper authorities. The State Helmsman pledged to do everything within his power to keep the warring communities peaceful.

On the other hand, he instructed the communities of Ifon-Osun, Ilobu, Okanla, and Erin-Osun to designate four delegates per for a peace conference with the State Government.

In their separate addresses, Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan Olatoye, who spoke through the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, Adegoke Ogunsola and the regent of Ifon-Osun, who doubles as the Eesa of the Town, Solomon Oyetunde reveales the origin of the crises, urging the State Government to step in before it gets out of hand.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Samuel Ojo disclosed the steps Governor Adeleke’s led administration had embarked on since 2023, which had curbed the tide of the crises.

In a related development, the government officials also paid a courtesy visit to the Erin Osun Palace to appreciate the Town’s Traditional ruler on how he was able to contain the Town’s security matters.

He also solicited for more support for his administration, promising to continue to handle security matters with utermost priority.

The Elerin of Erin -Osun, Oba Yusuf Omoloye, who spoke through the President of Erin -Osun Progressives Union, Chief Olawale Kayode thanked Governor Adeleke for taking decisive action on the warring Communities, promising to cooperate with the government.

He also urged the government not to tarry in implementing any resolution agreed upon in the forthcoming stakeholders meeting.

It would be recalled that the crises between Ifon-Osun and Ilobu resurfaced about 5 days ago as a result of killing of a father and his son.