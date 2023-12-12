Champion Newspapers Limited
Ifejika, Prof. Atanmo, Thanksgiving Service for Successful Completion of their Children’s Wedding held in Lagos

L-r ...Mr. Emmanuel Ifejika his wife   Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika   (parents of Brittany)  First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Mr.  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany Chinenye (nee Ihejika), during the thanksgiving services held at Our Saviour’s   Church (Anglican Communion ) TBS Lagos 10/12/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Mr.  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany  Chinenye (nee Ifejika ) brought their offering to the Lord, during the thanksgiving services held at Our Saviour’s   Church.

The mother of (Brittany) poses with the friends of the family.

L-r… Nigerian businessman,  real estate magnate, and philanthropist. Sir  Olu Okeowo; his wife Lady Adejoke; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs  Catherine Uju Ifejika; Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited  Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r … Mrs. Kole Atanmo; her husband  Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo  (Isimili 1 of Ogidi); (parents of Chinedu)  Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika  and her husband, Mr Emmanuel (parents of  Brittany).

L-r … Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu and  Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs  Catherine Uju Ifejika; (3rd left ) poses with friends.

First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited  (middle) pose with Mr Chinedu  Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany.

L-r…  CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu and his wife Mrs Onyinye.

Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs  Catherine Uju Ifejika   (Mother  Brittany)  poses with friends, during the thanksgiving services/reception held at  Black Diamond Hotel Victoria Island held at Lagos 10/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

