Ifejika, Prof. Atanmo, Thanksgiving Service for Successful Completion of their Children’s Wedding held in Lagos

L-r …Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany Chinenye (nee Ifejika ) brought their offering to the Lord, during the thanksgiving services held at Our Saviour’s Church.

The mother of (Brittany) poses with the friends of the family.

L-r… Nigerian businessman, real estate magnate, and philanthropist. Sir Olu Okeowo; his wife Lady Adejoke; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r … Mrs. Kole Atanmo; her husband Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo (Isimili 1 of Ogidi); (parents of Chinedu) Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and her husband, Mr Emmanuel (parents of Brittany).

L-r … Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; (3rd left ) poses with friends.

First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (middle) pose with Mr Chinedu Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany.

L-r… CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu and his wife Mrs Onyinye.

Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika (Mother Brittany) poses with friends, during the thanksgiving services/reception held at Black Diamond Hotel Victoria Island held at Lagos 10/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng