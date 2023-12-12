Ifejika, Prof. Atanmo, Thanksgiving Service for Successful Completion of their Children’s Wedding held in Lagos

L-r …Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany Chinenye (nee Ifejika ) brought their offering to the Lord, during the thanksgiving services held at Our Saviour’s Church.
The mother of (Brittany) poses with the friends of the family.
L-r… Nigerian businessman, real estate magnate, and philanthropist. Sir Olu Okeowo; his wife Lady Adejoke; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.
L-r … Mrs. Kole Atanmo; her husband Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo (Isimili 1 of Ogidi); (parents of Chinedu) Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and her husband, Mr Emmanuel (parents of Brittany).
L-r … Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.
Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; (3rd left ) poses with friends.
First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (middle) pose with Mr Chinedu Atanmo, his wife Mrs. Brittany.
L-r… CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbuand his wife Mrs Onyinye.
Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika (Mother Brittany) poses with friends, during the thanksgiving services/reception held at Black Diamond Hotel Victoria Island held at Lagos 10/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
