Ifeanyi Ubah campaign organisation conversation with Ndi Anambra in Lagos

By Peter
Gubernatorial Candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, with his deputy Dr Okey Eze , during the Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization Conversation with Ndi Anambra on ‘Arise a new Anambra is Possible’ held at Colonades Hotels ikoyi in Lagos on 10/9/2021 PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Gubernatorial  Candidate of  Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah (3rd ) left Pose with his friends .

L-r… Chief Emeka  Agba , with President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna  Aguene.

L-r… Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Treasurer   Lagos , Chief Damian Okoye,  with the General  Secretary  Chief Everest Ozonweke .

Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, with his wife Executive director Capital Oil and gas industries , Mrs Uchenna Ubah , presenting gift to Friends.

L-r … Woman leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo), with Mrs Adaeze Anosike.

L-r…Dr Sir Goodluck Obi (KSC) ,Chief Bernard Okeke (Ogbuefi  Nnewi) with his wife Ijeoma .

L-r… Nollywood actor Mr Steve Onu , with Lagos Lawyer Barrister Emeka Nwadioke .

L-r …CEO Ekulo Group of Companies Chief Emmanuel Bishop Okonkwo , with Ambassodor Prince Dna Okonkwo .

L-r …Gubernatorial  Candidate of  Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, presenting gift to Friends , during the Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization Conversation with Ndi Anambra  on ‘Arise a new Anambra is Possible’   held at Colonades Hotels ikoyi in Lagos on 10/9/2021 PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

