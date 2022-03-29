Ifa Ikot Akpabio Daily Market officially Commissioned.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Ifa Ikot Akpabio ultramodern daily market built through community development effort has now been put to use following its official commissioning by member representing Uyo state constituency in Akwa Ibom house of Assembly, Hon. Anietie Eka.

The commissioning which took place on Friday saw the villagers comprising youths, women and men dressed in their best attires, gathering at the market square, jubilating in celebration of the long awaited dream coming to fruition.

Ifa Ikot Akpabio, a satellite town of Uyo local government was agog as men, women and youths were seen in happy mood talking to one another about the advantages the market will bring to them and all other end users.

But the advantages can’t just happen if the market is not put to proper use. It was against this backdrop that a political leader of the ward and a director with Akwa Ibom state water company limited, Rt. Hon. Donatus Udoh urged villagers and residents to patronize those doing business in the market to keep the market functioning.

“This is our own thing. I am advising the dwellers to make use of the market. Instead of going outside they should buy and sell here to make the market to boom.”

On the empowerment of the indigenes he advised them to form cooperative society, maintaining that if government sees the market booming it will help them. The one time supervisory councilor and transmission committee member of Uyo local government advised the youth of the area to safeguard the facility from vandalisation for it to sustain.

Godwill messages were taken from the councilor representing Etoi ward 5, Hon. Mkpoikana Dominic who described the market as a challenge to local government, saying that if a village can do that local government will do more and promised to take the message back to his boss. He joined the previous speaker to corroborate his advice to the youths to remain united and peaceful for more progress to thrive in the area.

On his part, the youth President, Engr. Charles Cosmas appealed to government for soft loan or grant to women and youths to engage on legitimate economic ventures that will take them off the streets and give them an honest living. He expressed happiness with the youth for their support by not blocking the execution of the market project through fetish demands and called for more in subsequent projects, even as he solicited financial assistance to enable them drill borehole and other amenities to provide ease of doimg business by the marketers.

The event featured traditional plays and a lot more, infact it was a carnival of some sort.