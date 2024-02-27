If you want to join Boko Haram in the bush, do so, but be ready to face the full wrath of the law, Zulum warns protesting IDPs.

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has warned that any protesting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who want to join Boko Haram in the bush should do so but be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Addressing the protesting IDPs at the Government Teachers College Mafa, the headquarters of Mafa local government area of the state. Governor Babagana Zulum said “Within the last one month, we have spent over N40 billion to provide food and non-food items to the displaced communities of Borno State.”

Zulum said “Yesterday, I heard a certain story that miscreants in Dikwa local government areas are willing to go to the bush, especially women because we are not providing them food.This afternoon, I heard some women in Mafa, which is my hometown, also saying they want to go on strike and want to go to the bush”

“”What is happening now, is not only happening in Borno State or Nigeria but we are witnessing food crises all over the world as a result of the war in Ukraine- Russian war as well as the current economic meltdown. However, there is no administration in Nigeria that has done better than Borno State in terms of distribution of food and non food items”, Zulum said.

The Governor lamented that ” Within the last five years, we were here for a minimum of 30 times per annum, We have realised substantial progress interns of development and security in Borno State, almost everybody in Mafa LGA have access to his agricultural land, infact, 95 percent of people has access to their land”.

“And I believe many among these community have cultivated their lands and many have harvested up to thousands of kilograms. You can see them trying to be mischievous, when 90 percent of them have cultivated and harvested their farm produce, he added.

“So, I want to categorically state that I can’t do more than this, I want to commend the federal government for supporting the government of Borno State in ensuring that the lingering security situation is resolved..The security situation in Borno State has improved by over 90 percent, and this would never be possible without the support of the federal government and security agencies”, Zulum added.

He said ” what we need is that people should go back to their agricultural land, the army have provided security and there is nothing we can do, no administration, be it federal or state has the capacity to provide food and non food items to displaced millions . And, therefore, anybody who is willing to stay in the camp, fine and good, and anybody who is not willing to stay but tries to go to the bush, allow him to go”.

He assured that the Borno State and federal government are partnering to see how they can end hunger crisis in the state, stressing that anybody who tries to sabotage his administration would be dealt with accordingly.