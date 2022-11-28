If re-elected, I’ll partner FG to resume oil exploration in Borno -Gov. Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has said that if re-elected, he would partner with Federal Government to resume oil exploration in Lake Chad Basin.

He said that his achievements in the last three years spoke for themselves and that if re-elected in the forthcoming elections, he was going to do more..

Governor Zulum, who disclosed this on Monday while inaugurating Borno State APC Campaign council for 2023 general elections at the Government House, Maiduguri said: “I urge you all to remain united and committed in ensuring the victory of the party and that the opposition did not get any vote or win any unit”.

The Governor further said: “We must learn to play politics according to the rules of the game. Borno is an APC state and by the grace of God, we will continue to remain so. I call on all members of Borno APC campaign council and other stakeholders to deliver your respective units and wards. We should not allow the oppositions to get a single vote, because Borno is an APC state.”

“I urge you to eschew thuggery and violence. I am not happy with the attack on the convoy of the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP, though the IGP, Usman Alkali had ordered for investigation into the matter. I want to warn that the game of politics must be played according to the rules”, Zulum added.

He said before the end of the year 2022, 3,000 teachers will be recruited into the state civil service, recruitment of additional 1,500 health workers has commenced to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Zulum said the partner with the Federal Government if re-elected to resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin area, would create employment to the teaming youths of the state.

He said before the current administration would open some roads linking Maiduguri and other parts of the country for night travels

