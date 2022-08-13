IF govt is serious, ASUU’s issues will be resolved within 24 hours….TUC

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed worry over government’s attitude to the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike, saying government was not serious with the demands of the union.

It positioned that what the union was demanding was not out of reach to the federal government, who spends money on things that are not beneficial to the people.

The President of TUC, comrade Festus Osifo who read the resolutions of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Congress to newsmen at the National Executive Council (NEC) briefing in Abuja Friday, said there is no asset that is greater than education, urging government to tackle ASUU’s problem as quickly as possible.

He said the Congress wrote ASUU and NLC conveying reasons why it could not join the solidarity action, saying 24 hours’ notice was too short to mobilize affiliates and state councils of congress.

The TUC president further noted that the union shall be engaging the leadership of ASUU to get a first-hand information of what the issues and grey areas, with the view of assisting in solidarity.

On court case before the congress, the president said: “The CWC in session looked at the issues critically and noted the union will implore whatever option it can towards an amicable resolution with our affiliate that are aggrieved, with the hope of bringing them back to the fold. The President quantified his resolve to make compromise towards pacifying the aggrieved and compensating them with positions in moving forward.

“Our procedure of amicable resolution, is not restricted to the court only. We shall strive through all available means at our disposal to pursue amicable resolution with our colleagues, we believe and strongly too that we are stronger together.

“We wish to indicate that the case in Lagos has been adjourned to 24th August, 2022, while that of Abuja was adjourned to 11th October,2022”.

On unionisation, the president said “CWC in session frowned at the non-unionization of Trustfund pension Plc, The President of Congress assured the meeting of his commitment to unionize the PFA with the consent of ASSBIFI, preceding that the secretariat of congress should set in motion the modalities and as soon as ASSBIFI is back to congress.

“It was resolved that TUC National Secretariat and affiliates shall ensure that hotels that are not unionized, will no longer be patronized by congress and its affiliates.

“Further noting that, the attention of the president of congress Comrade Festus Osifo, was drawn by the president of CANMPSSAN comrade Shegun David the unionization of Dangote Cement and fertilizer, and their refusal to be unionized,, some members were directed to develop an action plan, and liaise with the secretariat of Congress towards unionizing the workers without further delay, the Dangote conglomerate and forward to TUC between now and the next two weeks for implementation”.

He cautioned that jurisdictional scope be defined in the action plan.