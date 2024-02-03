Idris Unveils Spokespersons’ Summit

Chidimma Uchegbu- Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has unveiled the Spokespersons’ Summit, urging spokespersons to avail themselves of the knowledge, experience, and clinics available during the event.

The minister spoke before a team from the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations led by Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, the Institute’s Acting President.

The minister highlighted the role of spokespersons as gatekeepers in their various establishments,

“whether in government, the private sector, the development sector, or the voluntary sector, spokespersons have an essential role in redeeming the image of their organizations and the nation in the long run.” That, he said, was why the ministry partnered with the Institute to organize this summit.

He charged spokespersons to remember that to succeed in their important assignments, they must be fully equipped and well-trained and imbibe values that will portray their organizations and their country well. He urged them to set aside March 25 – 28, 2024, in their calendar to attend the summit.

He commended the initiative and said it is coming at the appropriate time when the government is promoting the National Value Charter. He assured that spokespersons would take the message, imbibe it, and cascade it through their platforms.