Idimogu – Commiserates with Hon. Bamigbetan over the demise of his beloved wife

Hon Sir (Dr) Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, Member Lagos State House of Assembly has commiserated with Hon Bamigbetan over the demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Fatimah Amele Bamigbetan, whose demise and transient to eternal glory took place today.

“Words are not enough to express my deepest feelings and to console you over her sudden demise, May the good Lord continue to console you and your entire family” Idimogu said.

“As the family prepares for her interment, let me once again extend to you, your Children and the entire people of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, (LCDA) the heartfelt sympathy of my family and the entire Oshodi/Isolo Constituency ll, for the irreparable loss. While death is a painful experience, we are sure you will absorb the pain with gratitude to God almighty for using her as a bridge builder in the community” Idimogu opined.

“As you shed tears for her demise, always remember that she lived a fulfill.

