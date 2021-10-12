IDGC: FCT Administration call on girl child parliamentarians to unite against social injustice, gender based violence

Favour Ishember, Abuja

the FCT Administration has urged the girl child parliamentarians to aspire to become the change they want to see by speaking with one voice against social injustice, sexual and Gender Based Violence as well as the abuse of the girl child.

The acting Secretary FCTA, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Dr Kevin Ike, gave the advice at the 2021 International Day of the girl-child celebration, organised by the Helpline Foundation For The Needy, on Monday in Abuja.

Represented by Malam Muktair Mohammed, the Head, Revenue Unit of SDS, Ike said Nigeria have, of late, had several negative trajectory and developments ranging from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, internet fraud and the likes that have plunged and pitted many sections against one another.

With the theme of this year’s event, ‘Digital Generation, Ike said, our Generation’ is so apt and timely. In the words of Marshall McLuhan, the world has become ‘a global village’ through the revolution of internet and digitization of communication.

He therefore, stressed the need for the girl child to explored and find positive use of the social media and internet to get their voice heard and always make their point

In the words of the words of the Acting Secretary:”I am made to understand that this is the sixth of the Parliament to be so inaugurated under the “Girls Realise Your Potential” series. Let me begin by congratulating you on the success of your election and the marking of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

” Girls and, by extension, women are known and addressed as the mothers of any progressive nation. It is therefore not an accident that you were born a girl.

There is a place in the history of mankind for you to make great marks before leaving planet earth. Do not, therefore, take it lightly”, he advised.

“Nigerian women have always been vanguards of landmark revolutions and positive changes in the annals of our history. Let me remind you of Nwannediya Nwugo, Margaret Ekpo and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti who successfully led the Aba Women’s Riot of 1929 and Egba Women’s Tax Riot of 1946 that led to the stoppage of women taxation, removal of Warrant Chiefs and the abdication of the Alake of Abeokuta respectively. You are not different from them”

Earlier in her remark, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, the founder and President, Helpline Foundation For The Needy, said the foundation advocate for the building of a generation of strong, dependable, strong-willed and innovative women, that will be laid from now in the hearts of young girls.

” We should be mindful of the fact that we all have a role to play in the physical and mental development of our girls if they must grow up to be strong women.

” If we want them to be able to stand up and speak up for themselves in the face of bullies, sexual opportunists, teacher-female student oppression and other environmental challenges as the girl child is prone to face.

” We at the helpline foundation recognize this and have taken it upon ourselves to bring them out in a forum like this periodically for them to meet with accomplished women from all field to inspire them.”

Also, the outgoing Speaker of the girls parliament, Cynthia Odoh, urged girl child to be agent of change wherever they find themselves, saying” there is a leader in every one of us, do the little you can to bring the change you want.”