I’d el Kabir: Prophet Ikuru felicitates with Muslims, Harps on Peaceful Co-existence and religious tolerance

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The prophetic hall of fame, prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry is felicitating with the Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate their Id el Kabir.

Speaking today in Ikeja, Lagos,the prophet implored them to use the opportunity to pray for the nation,he also called for peaceful Co-existence between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria ” I sincerely want to felicitate with the Muslims as they celebrate their Id el Kabir,I want them to know that i love them become they’re wonderful people because i have been privileged to meet some of them and lived with some of them during my early days as a young man,i want to implore them to use this celebration period to pray for peace in our dear nation”.

Prophet Godwin Ikuru is one of the clergies that believes that the Muslims are Christians are serving one God that’s why he has always shown love to the Muslims,he doesn’t discriminate like other clergies; he’s the only Christian clergy who congratulated Sanusi as he got back the throne of the Emirship which he was dethroned years ago.

