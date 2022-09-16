ICPC Uncovers N49.9b fraud in MDAs payroll for 2022 in six months, N300b last year

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has disclosed that some agencies padded their payroll with fictitious personnel cost of about N49.9 billion between January till June , 2022 and N300 billion was uncovered in 2021 .

The Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made this known before the Senate Committee on Finance at the ongoing Interactive session on 2023-2025 MTEF/ FSP, added that about N6.7 billion duplicated budget had been discovered in 2022 Budget.

He told lawmakers that the Commission has scheduled to meet all agencies involved on September 27, 2022 to explain rationale behind the fictitious personnel cost included in the 2022 budget.

Owasanoye said: “N49.9 billion has been tracked on.personnel cost between January to June 2022.

“Last year, we were able to track N300 billion.

“The Minister of Finance has already put negative on it because once the money is released, it will be difficult to recover.”

He added that the only explanation that is available for the agencies involved is to claim that some people retired from service or some staff died within that period apart, adding that aside that, it is outright fictitious personnel cost.

The ICPC boss said: “We will be very happy to interact with heads of the agencies involved.

“The only logical explanation is that some people retire from service while some died.

“A number of agencies doctored their payroll.”

Angry by the development, the Committee, led by Senator Adeola Olamilekan, demanded for list of the affected agencies immediately for the Committee to invite them for explanation.

According to Chairman: “We need the list of the agencies involved in this fictitious personnel cost in 2022.

“W will invite to give explanation on this issue you have raised.”