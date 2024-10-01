IBM, UNDP produce AI solutions for cleaner energy 

Technology company, IBM in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) launched two AI-powered models on UNDP’s GeoHub platform.

The new AI solutions were introduced to accelerate the transition to clean energy and promote sustainable development.

The solutions, the Electricity Access Forecasting model and Clean Energy Equity Index, leverage IBM’s Watsonx AI and data platform to provide policymakers, organisations, and communities with critical insights to inform energy-related decisions.

According to a statement by IBM’s Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, Justina Nixon-Saintil, combining UNDP’s expertise in sustainable development with IBM’s breakthroughs in AI and hybrid cloud presents solutions that showcase technology’s potential to make a lasting, positive impact on the environment.

“By offering these innovative models freely to the public, we aim to empower leaders, organizations, and community members worldwide with the insights needed to make impactful energy decisions,” he stated.

The United Nations energy report says in 2022, 600 million people across the continent lacked access to electricity.

Universal access to electricity remains a major challenge in Africa. The continent currently accounts for 75 per cent of the global population without access to electricity, making it the most energy-deficient region in the world.

IBM stated that its collaboration with UNDP would help countries harness development data and technology to improve lives and protect the planet.