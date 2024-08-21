IBEDC engages customers in Ibadan , Ogun states

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

In a bid to enhance customer satisfaction and improve service delivery, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) recently conducted visits and engagements with some of its Maximum Demand (MD) customers in Ibadan and Ogun States.

This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong relationships and gathering valuable feedback from its esteemed customers.

During the visits, Engr. Agoha, who led the IBEDC team, emphasized the importance of customer satisfaction and outlined several key measures that IBEDC is undertaking to ensure an improved customer experience.

He highlighted the company’s determination to explore bilateral partnerships and other options.

Engr. Agoha also mandated the IBEDC team to ensure a quicker turnaround time for fault resolutions, emphasizing that prompt response and resolution of issues within IBEDC’s control are critical to maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

Furthermore, he assured the customers that IBEDC is committed to strengthening its working relationships with other stakeholders in the power sector to enhance overall service delivery.

“Our engagement with customers is crucial to understanding their needs and ensuring we meet their expectations. Their feedback is invaluable to us, and we are committed to addressing their concerns and improving our services to meet their expectations.

” Our goal is to build a power distribution network that is efficient, reliable, and customer-centric.”

The customers expressed their appreciation for the visit and the proactive steps being taken by IBEDC. They conveyed their hopes for a smoother and more productive working relationship.

He further assured IBEDC remained dedicated to providing excellent electricity distribution services and ensuring customer satisfaction across its coverage areas, adding that the company will continue to seek innovative solutions and foster partnerships that will benefit its customers and the larger community.

