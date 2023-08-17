IBB@82: Mark, Ogbeha describe Babangida as esteemed Leader

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, and Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, have described former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as an esteemed leader and an uncommon patriot.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to Mark, on Wednesday in Abuja.

They noted the immense contributions of the former leader to the political and social economic development of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mark was a military governor of Niger while Ogbeha was military governor of Akwa Ibom and defunct Bendel under Babangida.

They prayed that God continues to grant him good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

The former military officers said that throughout Babangida’s journey as military President of Nigeria, he demonstrated unwavering dedication and a strong commitment to the betterment of the nation.

According to the duo, “Your visionary leadership and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the pages of Nigerian history and continues to inspire generations to come.

“Your relentless efforts in fostering unity, promoting social justice, and advocating economic progress, transformed countless lives and communities.

“Under your guidance, Nigeria experienced significant advancements in various sectors, fostering an environment of growth and prosperity,” they said.

They said that beyond Babangida’s political endeavours, he consistently displayed compassion and empathy for Nigerian people.

“Your exemplary leadership has set a remarkable precedent for aspiring leaders, emphasizing the importance of selflessness and service to others.

“As we celebrate your 82nd birthday, we also recognize the invaluable lessons you have imparted on us throughout your tenure.

“You have shown us that through dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual respect, we can achieve remarkable progress and overcome any obstacle that lies in our path.

“We join the entire nation in expressing our deepest gratitude for your distinguished service, your unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, and commitment to the citizenry.

“May your birthday be a reflection of the immense respect and admiration we have for you, both as a leader and as an individual.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your life, may it be filled with good health, boundless joy, and the fulfillment of all your dreams.