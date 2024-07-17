Ibadan indigenes based in Canada donate medical equipment to Oyo Govt

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Some indigenes of Oyo State based in Canada recently donated medical equipment and hospital-related items to the Oyo state government.

The indigenes, under the umbrella, Ibadan Descendants Development Union (IDDU) made the presentation at Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan on Tuesday.

The Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde said his administration was glad to be associated with the diasporans.

Represented by the Commissioner for health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the Governor said IDDU’s contribution to the healthcare system in Oyo State is immense.

The governor reiterated the efforts of his administration in improving health sector in the state.

He urged diasporans to take a cue from IDDU, advising them to do more for the health sector.

Also, the chairman of the Oyo State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi said Governor Seyi Makinde, from the beginning of his administration prioritised public health.

He noted that the government was pleased to be associated with the Ibadan indigenes living abroad, who had made the donation possible.

The chairman stressed further that the donation from IDDU will go a long way towards surgical intervention for women and also their delivered babies.

He also said the State Hospital Management Board under his watch will always ensure a conducive forum for partnership in Omi-Tintun 2.0 towards qualitative health care delivery.

Fagbemi, commended the diasporans for the kind gesture, saying the Board was impressed “with their commitment to provide succour to residents in Oyo State”.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Medical Director, Dr O. Aremu promised that the hospital will make judicious use of the equipment donated by IDDU.

The President, Ibadan Descendants Development Union (IDDU), Mr Taiwo Akere said the association has plans to extend the gesture to other health facilities in the state.

He therefore thanked the management and staff of Adeoyo Maternity Hospital for giving them the opportunity to pay back to the community where they belong.

Equipment donated were one led theatre lamp, 50 delivery packs,10 cesarean section packs and 40 Neonatal packs among others.