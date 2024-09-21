Ibadan hosts first digital classroom as Olubadan unveils FOUND Africa project

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Oyo State capital, Ibadan is hosting the first digital classroom in the country, with the paramount traditional ruler, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, unveiling the project, facilitated by a tech company in Nigeria, FOUND Africa.

The purpose of the digital classroom, according to the Managing Director of the Tech Company, Olajide Aboderin, is to equip citizens, especially youths with adequate technological skills in conformity with evolving global trends.

Represented by Princes Olasumbo and Folaseke Owolabi, the Royal father, who expressed joy over the choice of Ibadan for the pilot project called on all sons and daughters of Ibadanland to rally round the project and ensure that the project realized its objectives.

At the inauguration ceremony, many dignitaries who gathered at the venue, Bodija, Ibadan showed high anticipation to see the project working for the benefits of the people.

Among the eminent personality at the event are Mr. Sean Alakija, Principal ANASA Workshop, Mr. Maarten Holst, Co-Founder, and Olaide Turner-Moyet, Art Director, ANASA.

Others are Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on ICT, Mr. Bayo Akande, Baales of Onireke and Bodija, Ibadan, Chief Kabil Ajibola, and Aare Latosa, respectively.

In his speech read by Prince Olasumbo, the monarch expressed his delight that Ibadan has lived up to its slogan of being the pacesetter having being the first to house the first skyscraper, the first University Teaching Hospital, the first television station, the first University, among several other monuments.

Oba Olakulehin said: “As we all aware that we are in the digital age, so, bringing this project of digital classroom to Ibadan for the use of students, for young men and women, will make them more accessible to use of Internet for knowledge of what it is all about.

“Someone once said the illiterate of tomorrow will be those who are not computer literate. So, one needs to have good knowledge of computer.

“So, digital classroom in Ibadan is very welcome because this project will develop Ibadan the more particularly digitally.”

The Managing Director, FOUND Africa, Olajide Aboderin, while explaining the target of the initiative themed: “Tradition Meets Technology,” said everybody must be taught the digital aspect of technology especially students, artisans with a view of creating jobs and eradicate unemployment.

He emphasized that the world was advancing everyday and that artificial intelligence is the new technological component which makes online activities colourful and as such must be taught to all for adequate sufficiency and reliability.

Aboderin added that the goal was to establish digital classrooms and give it wider reach, saying that Ibadan was chosen as the centre point because the city is known for distinct language and smooth traditional lineage which has never caused disagreement, hence, the theme and the paramount ruler’s attendance.

“We believe that Oyo State, Ibadan, where we are starting our mission is known to have distinct language and they even call it the ancient city of Ibadan. Now, I got the opportunity to inform the Olubadan’s Palace and explained the reason behind this initiative and they accepted it immediately.

“So, we said to ourselves, is there a better voice to help change the narrative of Ibadan and Oyo state than to have the Olubadan himself coming to unveil this project which has a fifty year roadmap for inclusion among Meta which is Facebook, Google, Amazon?

“We want FOUND to be a big tech company; that is why we kept our name so simple. So, there is no better person to introduce and lay the first foundation of a digital transformation in Africa than the Pacesetter State of Oyo and Ibadan and also the Olubadan of Ibadan-land himself.

“We would have the highest consideration of Google certified experts in Oyo state and we have already started”, he said.

