Ibadan explosion: Those who brought tragedy on Oyo state will be punished -Makinde

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said the state has identified the company that stored up the explosives, which caused Tuesday explosion in Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija, Ibadan and that they will be brought to justice.

He stated this on Wednesday, during a press conference on the incident, held at the Briefing Room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, saying: “Those who brought this tragedy on Oyo State will be brought to book.”

Makinde called for calm, assuring that the state government has been on top of the situation and that it is leaving no stone unturned regarding the search and rescue of victims at the rubble of the incident as well as the welfare of victims and the security of their properties.

He maintained that it is a trying time for the state and that its people must draw on their strength and resilience and be their brother’s keepers.

According to him, some measures already taken by the state government to address the situation include the setting up of an Emergency Operation Centre to oversee search and rescue.

He vowed that search and rescue efforts will continue until all lives in the vicinity of the blast are accounted for, adding that the state government has also made provisions with hotels to accommodate victims and those living close to the site of the incident once they are able to identify themselves.

Makinde had, during the press conference, also revealed that President Bola Tinubu spoke to him to commiserate with families who lost their loved ones to the incident as well as promise the support of the Federal Government on the situation.

He appreciated the President for also deploying the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which he noted was on ground at the scene of the explosion.

He said that so far, there have been three deaths from the incident and that the number of the injured was about 77.

He warned residents of the state to be wary of spreading fake figures and misinformation regarding the fatalities and the number of casualties.

The press conference came shortly after the governor had visited some victims of the incidents at different hotels around Bodija, Idi Ape and Ikolaba axes, where the state government is providing accommodation and feeding for them.

He said: “Since yesterday, our security agencies, first responders, emergency services and all other relevant agencies have been working diligently as they carry out search and rescue operations.

“Just this morning, another individual was recovered from the rubble. I want to assure you that the search and rescue operation will continue until all lives within the vicinity of the blast are accounted for.

“We are aware that aside from the immediate perimeter of the incident, people as far as 25km away may have been affected physically or psychologically. We have, therefore, put the Emergency Operation Centre, which is being headed by Professor Temitope Alonge, to coordinate all search and rescue efforts.

“I would like to appeal to our people to remain calm as we do everything to provide succour to everyone concerned. Some numbers have been provided to reach out to the Emergency Operation Centre.

“I know the 615 is operational but there are additional ones: 07049948057 and 08147672009. If you have any information regarding any persons who may still be trapped within that perimeter. Please call that number and we will respond to you.”

The governor appealled to those staying in any of the houses within 250 metres of ground zero to move out to government-provided accommodation until structural integrity test was conducted on the buildings.

Makinde also issued a stern warning to individuals who might be planning to take advantage of the incident to perpetrate crimes, noting that security agents would deal decisively with such individuals.

He promised that the state would continue to provide regular updates regarding the actions it is taking through the EMO and its various back channels on and off social media.

While addressing pressmen, the Head of the Emergency Operations, Prof. Alonge said an emergency response to the incident was to set up a team of about 40 doctors, 40 nurses and 25 medical students at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

He added that victims that were injured were receiving medical attention in private and government hospitals and that most of them were in stable condition.

“Apart from doctors and nurses, we have added to our team physiotherapists, clinical psychologists and they were on ground yesterday to assess the psychological state of the survivors of this unfortunate incident.”

Also speaking on the security angle, the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Owoseni, said the area of the incident had been secured to ensure that hoodlums do not perpetrate crimes as a result of the explosion.

He, however, corrected misgivings and misinformation on the incident, saying: “We want to use this opportunity to correct misgivings. People have come out to say that Boko Haram elements have been allowed to invade Oyo State, especially Ibadan. This is incorrect.

“Some people have also said a helicopter flew over the place and dropped the bomb. That is, in its entirety, incorrect too. People have said construction sites around that place had used dynamite, and in the course of that, the incident happened. Let me say it is also not correct.

“We, from the security angle, can say that the preliminary evidence is indicative that for some time, people must have been storing explosives in that area, and it is not just fresh. It must have been something that had accumulated for some time. His Excellency has always said if you see something, you must say something.”

.As govt orders residents to vacate homes

.Prepares for secondary explosion

Oyo state government has ordered all residents living near the Ibadan explosion site to vacate their homes immediately to prevent further casualties.

The government order came on the heels of reports that more explosives may still be buried in the rubbles , waiting to detonate .

Also, the government has asked hotels around the area to take in residents affected by the explosion, as it promised to pay all bills .

A similar appeal was also made to hospitals , to treat any of the injured residents brought into their facility.

In an update , the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, retired Commissioner of Police ( CP) Fatai Owoseni said all residents in the affected areas are advised to leave their house this evening, just in case of secondary explosion.

According to him, there’s no need for anyone to go there to see what’s happening.

He added that security operatives are there as well as rescue workers noting that it’s good that they should have clear access to rescue people as some may be buried under rubbles.

Speaking further on the update , Owoseni said ” No one could authoritatively say what the nature of the explosion is. The impact is felt at about 500m radius.

“There’s no need for anyone to go there to see what’s happening. Security operatives are there and rescue workers. It’s good that they should have clear access to rescue people as some may be buried under rubbles.

“Oyo State governor has instructed hospitals to admit anyone that’s brought in from the explosion site and start attending to them immediately. All residents in the affected areas are advised to leave their houses this evening, just in case of secondary explosion.

“All hotels are to allow people who come in from the explosion site and around it. The state government will settle them.”

Meanwhile, a situation room has been opened by government for all the residents affected by the explosion to be able to document properties damaged .

Number of deaths remained unknown as rescue workers were busy excavating and searching for bodies in the , most of which have collapsed due to the heavy impact of the explosion.

Earlier, the state governor revealed the source of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday by 7.44 pm .

He accused some yet to be unidentified illegal miners living in the area of keeping dynamites in their homes.

Makinde, who was visibly angry at the suspects vowed to ensure that all those responsible for the explosion are brought to justice.