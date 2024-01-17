” Ibadan explosion is not a bomb blast

Patience Ogbo

Contrary to news making the rounds attributing the explosion in Ibadan to a bomb blast , it was gathered however that the explosion at the Old Bodija area of Ibadan Oyo state has been attributed to residents carelessness .

It was gathered that some residents kept mining materials in their house which exploded .

Casualties have been recorded as our correspondent who visited the scene saw ambulance from Molly Hospital in Bodija racing to the scene of the incident while other victims from the explosion were rushed to the emergency section at the University College Hospital UCH Ibadan it was gathered.

The explosion which was heard about 7: 45pm sent shock and panic among the residents.

Security operatives were seen manning strategic positions around the Oyo state housing corporation, the ACE Mall and along the roadside inward Sango market. Also, residents who had trooped to the scene of the explosion were seen standing outside the estate where the incident happened .

One of the residents said “The explosion happened around Dejo Oyelese Close, Off Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation Oyo state Mr. Dotun Oyelade said “”

Residents of Ibadan and immediate environ experienced an uncommon explosion about 8pm this evening.

There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in in order to mitigate the incident.

All security service chiefs including para military chiefs and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to Reign in the spillover from the explosion.

His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde therefore implores citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked into.