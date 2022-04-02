Ibadan Chief seeks constitutional role for traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Due to incessant clash among warring groups and civil disturbance in Ibadan metropolis, the newly promoted Aare Onibon of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegboyega Adegoke, has declared that there is the need for the government to involve traditional institutions in governance, saying they are closer to the people.

He also promised to bring more developmental projects into the city to create more employment opportunities for young elements in the state.

It could be recalled that in the last few years Olooye Adegoke had brought array of developmental projects such as Solutions 93.9FM, Aweni Garden and Apartments, Aweni Estate, Channel 8 Group of hotels and many more into Ibadan.

Olooye Adegoke on Friday while speaking with journalists shortly after his promotion from Bada Balogun of Ibadanland to Aare Onibon by Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, said there is the need for the government to involve traditional rulers in governance as a result of their closeness to the grassroot.

He called for constitutional amendment by the National Assembly to accommodate roles for traditional rulers in governance.

Aare Onibon, who is the Founder of Adegboyega Adegoke Resource Centre (AARC), an NGO saddled with responsibility of empowering less privileged people and youths, said security is germane to the peaceful coexistence of any community and national development.

He noted that it is high time for the government to take security issues more seriously by delegating constitutional roles to traditional rulers.

This, according to him, would afford them the opportunity to have first hands information on security issues in their various communities and as such, they would know how to address any security challenges that may arise from their domains.

Olooye Adegoke, who is the Executive Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer of OES Energy Services further noted that to reduce insecurity to the barest minimal there should be responsibility for traditional rulers across board, which should be spelt out constitutionally.

Olooye Adegoke, who is Senatorial hopeful maintained that security is the backbone of any society, which is tied to its social, political, economic and cultural growth.

According to him, inadequacy of this vital ingredient of development has led to all manners of social ills, including violent crimes such as armed robbery, ritual killings, child trafficking and other crimes.

Attributing the lingering insecurity in the society to lack of job opportunities and bad economy, the traditional chief noted that idle hands are devil’s tool, and appealed to all well meaning Ibadan Indigenes across the world to use their connections to bring more developmental projects into the city.

He maintained that government on its part should make traditional rulers more responsible constitutionally to their domain, in order to reduce social vices to the barest minimum.

According to him, “Traditional rulers are closer to the people than local government chairmen. It is very hard to see anyone who will not recognise their monarch but may not even know their local government chairmen.

“Therefore, for democracy to thrive, there is the need for the involvement of traditional rulers in governance particularly in the area of security”, he stated.

