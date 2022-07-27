I won’t succumb to non-state actors, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that no amount of blackmail or posturing by the opposition will make his government surrender to the antics of non-state actors.

He spoke at Orlu and Owerri respectively while flagging off the construction of two new signature road projects: Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa to Ugah road and Owerri/Mbaise/Obowo to Umuahia road, both to be handled by Craneburg Construction.Imo was agog during the flag off which took the Governor and his crew to Orlu, Owerri and Mbaise respectively.

Uzodimma said, despite the unnecessary distractions of the opposition and non-state actors, his government is determined to reduce the infrastructural deficit in Imo to the barest minimum.

He described the two roads as important economic roads to Imo people, connecting many Local Government Areas to neigbhouring States of Anambra and Abia.

Uzodimma reiterated that he has come to serve the people, hence his determination, in spite of all odds, to give them the best in terms of infrastructure as key dividend of democracy.

At Orlu, he recalled with nostalgia that he came to power with a Development Plan to develop the three zones of Imo simultaneously and regretted that the enemies of progress stood their ground that he will never succeed.

He however described them “as people dreaming malaria dreams,” as he is determined to achieve the mission and vision of that Development Plan. “I will not shy away from my primary responsibility of being the Governor of Imo State at this point in time.”

He did not shy away from blaming the so-called political leaders in Imo State who have refused to speak out on the evil deeds of hired killers of innocent Imo citizens and sponsors of insecurity in Im

Regardless, he appealed to those sponsoring banditry, kidnapping, blackmail and cannibalism, as well as those behind the burning and destruction of public and private property in the State for no just cause to think twice as “the economic waste is on the head of Imo State and a waste to all.”

He noted that if Orlu, Okigwe or Owerri develop it is for all.

He regretted that because of the activities of non-state actors INEC registration was stopped in Orlu zone, an area that has 12 local government areas in Imo State, as the people were directed to go to Owerri to register, noting that “the resultant effect is that when the results are published the first will become the last.”

He solicited the support of all Orlu people, traditional rulers, the clergy, men, women and youths to cooperate with Government and the Contractor handling the newly flagged off road to enable them start the work and finish it on schedule.

He reminded his audience that President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Imo State in August to commission the first two flagship roads: Owerri/Okigwe and Owerri/Orlu – which the same Contractor, Craneburg, undertaking to construct the Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa/Uga road did.

At the Fire Service/Mbaise road, Governor Uzodimma expressed joy that he was flagging-off Owerri/Umuahia road as a “signature project that will bring about economic boom and illuminate the road to the benefit of those local governments and communities living along the road.”

He recalled how on assumption of office on January 15, 2020 Owerri was in a mess with bad roads littered all over and the people were making mockery of his name in relation to the bad roads.

“I took all the bullets and today my heart is gladdened by our performance that has shown people that this Government is working.”

He recalled all efforts made by the opposition to remove him from office which failed, saying “one with God is majority”

Insisting that he “cannot be harassed out of office”, he reminded the people destroying Imo State by sponsoring insecurity and other forms of crimes to destabilise the government to stop because “when they destroy Imo State and come to power they will not have a State to govern.”

He noted that Owerri/Umuahia road is one of the most important economic roads in Imo State, insisting that though “it is an expensive project, by the Grace of God, my Government will complete it.”

He urged the people to cooperate with the Contractors to realize the project within the scheduled time frame, reminding them that he does not have thugs who work with him but will enforce peace using the legal security agencies like Army, Police, Air Force, Navy and others as established in the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic as amended.

“I will do my best to create jobs by bringing back Nsu Tiles, Adapalm, and E-economic job creations,” assuring that in no distance time his government will create 50,000 jobs.

At the Enyiogugu Mbaise axis of the flag- off, the Governor reiterated that the road linking over seven Local Government Areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Obowo, Owerri North, Owerri Municipal and Ihitte/Uboma is “one of the most critical economic roads in Imo State.”

He reasoned that when the road is completed the Umungwa Obowo Malaysia International Market will be more functional.

“If we do one road, we know we have done one road that will pass the test of time, not 200 roads where you cannot account for one.”

He however noted that the road projects are an opportunity to open the 3’R packages so that Imo people will see light.

The Governor seized the opportunity to warn those bringing strangers to Mbaise to cause problems ahead of the forthcoming election to desist from such acts, noting that “when elections come we will meet at the field and iron it out.”

Again he pleaded with Mbaise people to cooperate and protect the Contractors to ensure that the project is completed as scheduled, saying “when completed it will be to the interest of everybody

He also highlighted the magic behind the funding of the projects saying through a PPP arrangement oil companies will pay for the construction of the road and enjoy tax holiday granted them by the Federal Government while Imo State will provide the seed fund for the take off.

At all the flag-off venues, Governor Uzodimma thanked the people for keeping faith with his government, particularly the traditional rulers and political leaders, reminding them that they all have a role to play in making Imo a place for all to live.

The Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, explained that “it is the love the Governor has for Imo people that has propelled him to continue to embark on the critical road construction in spite of the economic down turn in the country today.”

He said that the Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa/Ugah road is 22.1kilometers while the first phase of Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia road is 46 kilometers.

In the same vein, Craneburg Construction also assured that they will deliver a quality job, noting that the Governor is a stickler to quality.

The member representing Aboh Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Eddy Obinna thanked the Governor on behalf of all the Mbaise elected and appointed officials, especially for the ambitious project.

He assured him of their continued support in the 3-R administration and prayed God to guide and protect him as he pilots the affairs of the State.

