I will establish Kefas palliative market – Agbu

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has disclosed that he will soon establish the Kefas Palliative Market where foodstuff will be sold at a subsidize price.

Dr. Agbu Kefas disclosure at the Exco Chamber, Government House Jalingo while interacting with Journalists.

According to the Governor, education is the bedrock of any society and reiterated his commitment to ensure that every child in Taraba has access to quality education.

The Governor explained that he has implemented policies to provide free education for primary and secondary schools which he said is a step to breaking down barriers to learning and empowering the future generations.

He added that he has also taken steps to reduce fees for higher institutions by 50%.

He noted that the gesture is intended to reduce Financial constraints for parents and guardians.

On his commitment to the welfare of workers, the Governor reiterated his unwavering resolve to timely payment of salaries and pensions, to ensure Tarabans live comfortably.

On Youth empowerment, Dr. Agbu Kefas said his administration is working to provide incentives to NYSC members who are serving in the state, especially, those who will take up teaching work in the schools.

According to him, the skills and education of the corps members can contribute significantly to the development of the state.

He pointed out that security remains a top priority of his administration and that he is actively addressing security threats in the state working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

He said that he suspended mining activities in the state in the interests of environmental preservation and Community well- being to mitigate impact on the land and the people.

On Health Care he said, “It is fundamental, we are committed to improving Healthcare assets and Facilities across the state, the goal is to ensure that no one travels long distances for Quality Medical Care.

“Tourism remains an investment potential and we are eager to open the doors to both local and international investors in due course and envisioned the state becoming a world Tourism Center with vast opportunities for growth and development.

“Basic infrastructure development is very crucial in this administration for progress.

He reiterated the commitment to enhancing robust electricity and other essential infrastructure to make life better for the citizens.

He assured there will be transparency and accountability and that he will select credible and dependable individuals to ensure development at the local government level.

The Governor disclose that Youth will be recruited in the state to study aviation and that soon forms will be given out to interested youth to be enrolled in the College of Aviation Zaria for training to support the sector in the state