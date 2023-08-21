I will demolish your land,step on toes heaven will not fall – Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), his Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said that the issues of insecurities and sanitation will be paramount in Abuja, even if he stepped on toes as he spear head the activities of Abuja.

The minister, who dropped this hint as he brief the media in the FCT minister’s conference room shortly after his inauguration at the villa, said Abuja being the nation’s capital city is supposed to be the most secured place in the Country,

” If we don’t secure this place, we will not all be saved. Manhole stealing will not be tolerated, but will dealt with accordingly”

Also to curtail the issues of insecurities, we will not tolerate the issues of everywhere is market, we must move them out.

More so, he said everywhere can not be Busy stop, busses and all commercial vehicles and transporters must operate with in their areas of designations.

“Motor cycle will not be allowed into the City, we are going to prove alternative measures to public transportation for those who are not mobile” moreso, the metro lines will be back and working.

“We will not allow cows inside the city, helmsmen will be consulted to keep their cows outside the city. Motor cycle will not be allowed into the City, we are going to provide alternative to public transportation for those who are not mobile.

The former governor assured that sanitation will be taken seriously as he plans to make Abuja one of the best city in the world.

“Sanitation is back in Abuja. We must site down and look at east disposal critically, illegal structures must go down! Green areas and parks must come back.

The Minister also hinted that non developed plots will be revoked and given to those who will develop them.

“The period of Land racketeering is gone” he warned.

Most importantly, he said, nonpayment of ground rent will not be tolerated, as revenue collection will be intensive, “because we need money to build FCT.

Wike assured that all projects will be completed with a short period of six Months. “No project will delay more than one year in my tenor I must complete all projects in a very short term, I will personally monitor projects as a filled worker.

In term of political appointment, the Minister said” I will encourage the original indigenes and deserving individuals”

Responding to a question on which party flag to fly, Wike said “am not here to fly party flag, but to deliver dividend of democractic governance. I came to turn Abuja around, not to fly flag, don’t look at people’s eyes as long as Abuja people are happy and the President is satisfied.

