I wasn’t elected as Gov to preside over burial ceremonies -Mutfwang

.As Plateau Christians protest over Christmas eve massacre

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang have stated that he did not envisaged coming to power as a governor to preside over burial ceremonies, assured citizens that, “by the grace of God we will move from the book of Lamentation to the book of Acts.

Governor Mutfwang who spoke to thousands of Christian faithfuls on the Plateau which staged a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over Christmas Eve genocide in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu local governments, said his administration in collaboration with Federal Government will do all it takes to ensure that the carnage is put to an end.

Daily Champion reports that, the protesters who match to Government House Little Rayfield dressed in black attires with placards of different inscriptions were led by ECWA president and Chairman Church denominational leaders on the Plateau, Rev.Dr.Stephen Baba Panya, and CAN Chairman Plateau State, Rev.Father Polycarp Lubo as they submit a ten (10) points petition to the governor seeking for immediate intervention from Federal Government.

According to Governor Mutfwang, “We will not sit back and watch our people slaughtered. by the grace of God we will do all that it takes to ensure that this carnage is stopped. We will do all that we can to ensure that our land is secured. By the grace of God, the blood of the people that are being shed will not be in vain.

“We will continue to cry for justice. And by the grace of God, if we cannot bring the people to justice, we will take justice to them. We are not going to allow this to continue and we are Not going to hide behind politics. If this is all that I can be able to solve to secure Plateau and you tell me it is enough, I will rest. I didn’t come as a politician. I have come that plateau will rise again.”

“I have received your petition. And i will be forwarding it to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu who has shown that he has come as a deliverer. He has assured me on a number of occasions, that he wants to bring an end to this cycle of violence. And I believe him because I have seen him giving marching orders to the heads of the security agencies.

“We will walk towards this end. we will not rest on our oars. I will be going over to see Mr. President in the course of the week. And I will make sure that we transmit your requests, your demands, your fears and your apprehensions. And we are going to work together assiduously.

“I will continue to mobilize all the agencies on ground, give them the enabling environment for them to function effectively.

“Let support our Church leaders and don’t allow hatred in your heart for anybody. The reason why Christ came is that he may die for all and our desire is that we will be able to extend the love of Jesus to everybody. So let’s not allow hatred to enter our hearts.

“Therefore we must reach out to our brothers across and make sure that we carry them along so that we can have the united Front. God will save Plateau.

President, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya while condemning the attack, said

“The timing of these killings on Christmas Eve and during Christmas celebrations has shown that the attackers had clear intentions and objectives, which were to target Christian communities, take them unawares and inflict maximum casualty on them.

“In a recent Press release by The Para-Mallam Peace Foundation dated December 29” 2023 based on facts provided by Mr Philip Sati Julson, National President, Butura Development Association and Chairman, Bokkos LGA Association of Chairmen of Community Development which was further corroborated by Hon. Monday Kassah, Transition Chairman of Bokkos LGA, the following breakdown of people killed directly from the scenes of attacks by Districts was given: Butura (32 killed, one (1) person still missing); Mbar ( 29 killed); Mangor (44 killed with 50 injured and three (3) people still missing); Mazat (10 killed, these are Ron people located in Barkin Ladi LGA); Bokkos ( 29 killed); Tangur (6 killed); and Mushere (2 killed). The total number of people massacred in cold blood so far is about 160 and still! counting. Internally displaced People (IDPs) are estimated now to be about 15,000. Eight Churches were burnt down: Baptist, Dares; CAC Mbong; COCIN Maiyanga; COCIN Ndung; COCIN Tahor; CAC Longhair; COCIN, Ngha-buk and COCIN Church Hurum. All the Eight Pastoriums in the churches were also burnt down. Two Pastors of Baptist and Assemblies of God

were killed in the attacks.

“A further breakdown shows that 110 men, 37 Women, 10 Children, and 3 physically challenged persons were burnt in their homes as they were unable to run. A total of 25 Villages were attacked in the well-coordinated military-style assault. The breakdown of the villages according to districts are as follows: Butura (4), Mbar (5), Tangur (4), Bokkos (6), Mushere (1), Mangor (4) and Mazat(1}. Total number of cars and buses destroyed (8), Motorcycles (27) while those stolen by the attackers were 2. The total number of houses burnt is about three hundred and one (301).

“We call for the release of all those alleged to have been arrested with legitimate self-defence implements such as Cutlasses, clubs, machetes, in the course of protecting their communities in the aftermath of the attacks”, the clergyman stated.