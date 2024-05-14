I was the highest beneficiary of incorruptible judiciary – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Election, Mr Peter Obi, said he was the highest beneficiary of Judiciary in the country when there were incorruptible judges.

Obi stated this during the Justice Anthony Aniagolu’s Memorial Lecture organised by the family and hosted by the Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu on Tuesday.

Delivering a lecture on the topic “The Judiciary And The Future of Nigeria”, Obi said he won election in Anambra State and another candidate was declared winner and he approached the court for justice.

“I spent three years in court and it was given to me and after few months I was impeached but judiciary restored me to power. After one year in office, they conducted another election and elected another person.

“But I went to Supreme Court where judges with respect for rule of law reinstated me to complete my tenure.

“All these things happened because there were incorruptible and independent judges,” he said.

The former Anambra Governor, who noted that such jurists were hard to find in the present day Nigeria said, “Our judiciary are weak and compromised by the executive and highest bidder.”

According to him, the future of our society is compromised because independent of the judiciary has been destroyed.

“We need strong judiciary to fight criminality. Rule of law is the foundation in which any society survive and develop and the only thing that makes it sacrosanct is the independent of the judiciary.

“And it is a strong judiciary that makes businesses, investments and democracy to thrive,” Obi said.

He pointed out that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was not the problem of Nigeria but judiciary, whom those denied their rights approached but ended up being disappointed.

Obi explained that institutions were weak because there was no strong judiciary where litigants could report wrongdoings and got desired justice.

Proffering solutions, Obi advocated for independence of judiciary and non interference by the executive, saying “as a governor, I never appointed any judge but left the power to the Chief Judge.

“I bought cars for them but never appointed any judge throughout my tenure”.

Obi, however, extolled Aniagolu for his exemplary life, stressing that he served his country and practiced his law in an exemplary manner.

In a remark, Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State represented by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Emmanuel Obi, described the lecture as “apt”.

Mbah said that the state had made several laws saying that the government used the instrument of law to create enabling environment for business to thrive.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of GOUNI, Prof. Christian Anieke, described Aniagolu as an “erudite jurist and incorruptible judge” who laid foundation for the establishment of GOUNI.

He commended the family for their support and resolve to immortalize him, saying “God will continue to bless you”.

He equally thanked Obi for accepting to deliver the 5th Memorial Lecture on Aniagolu, saying “our choice of you is based on our understanding of the spirited ability you have with Aniagolu.

“You cherished the late Aniagolu’s sacrifices on the alter of legal technicalities.

“You share with him that integrity and legacy one can bequeath to younger generation as well as your understanding in Nigeria democracy,” Anieke said.

The son of the late jurist, Prof Chukwuemeka Aniagolu, described his father as an icon who contributed immensely to the growth of the judiciary in Nigeria.

He thanked Mr Peter Obi for, the university and guests for honour given to the family. (NAN)