I want to do things that I will be remembered for—Delta State Gov

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, said his administration was working to leave a mark for future generations and not to please anyone but God.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this when he played host to President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

He said his administration has done a lot in the delivery of infrastructure and human capital development across the state and expressed optimism that he would continue to work for more progress and development in the state.

He said: “We have done a lot but it is still not easy because there is hunger. Throughout the period of protest, Delta State was peaceful because we were praying during the protest.

“I am here to serve the people. I want to do what I will be remembered for so that by the time I leave, they will say he has done this and that. I am not here to please man but God.

“Before you leave, pray to God for permanent peace in Delta State because that is the only way development can come”.

He commended the PFN President and the church for praying and supporting his election, reiterating that Delta was peaceful throughout the protest because of the prayers of the church.

“As the PFN President, you stand in the position of a father to us in Nigeria and we know your capacity as a prayer warrior and I know that you are praying for this nation.

“As it is today, we need prayers so that we can succeed especially those of us in authority. Your prayers will always guide and order our steps to do what is right at all times.

“Your coming today is a blessing to the body of Christ in Delta State. You prayed for me when I was aspiring and the PFN in Delta State also stood by me. It was a challenging time but the will of God like I asked for, prevailed.

“When it was announced that I won in 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas, it did not end there. There were series of court cases, 38 in number but God did it for us.

“Therefore, as you are here again, we seek your prayers against insecurity, for progress and above all, for peace and stability of our state and country,” he added.

Earlier, the PFN National President, Bishop Wale Oke told the governor that they were in Government House to honour him in line with the Biblical injunctions.

Bishop Wale who applauded the developmental strides of the Oborevwori’s administration in the state, said they were in the state for the dedication of the State PFN secretariat where prayers would be offered for sustained peace and development in the state.

While saying that the Delta PFN secretariat was the largest in the country, he expressed appreciation to the state government for its role towards its realisation, even as he paid glowing tributes especially to the governor for his contributions.

