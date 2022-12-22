I want to build a society  where a child of nobody can be President, says Peter Obi

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday told his supporters in Port Harcourt, River State, that he looks forward to building a country where everyone can achieve their dreams.

Obi who stressed that Nigerians must vote for persons of competence, with the capacity and capability to change the country, said that his ambition is to “build a society where people will be secured, where a child of nobody will be able to be president of this country.”

Insisting that the “job is a job for people with physical and mental energy, not a retirement home,” the LP Presidential Candidate revealed that he is in the race with his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed because they are “committed to building a new Nigeria as it is possible.

“Hold us responsible, we are prepared for the job. Somebody asked me today, with all these monies they have stolen, how would you transform Nigeria, and I said, I have turned around failed businesses; Nigeria is a failed country, give it to us, we will turn it around. We want Nigerians to hold us responsible for turning around this country.

“I am not looking for anything. I have been a governor for 8 years, I didn’t owe salary, or gratuity or pension, but I left 150 million dollars and 30 billion naira.

“Go to Anambra State, if you see one piece of land allocated to Peter Obi, the wife or anybody close to me, I will stop running. Next year’s election is based on the character we can trust,” he reiterated.

On his part, Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure told the crowd that “2023 is the time to recover our country from those who have put us in poverty, in hunger and unemployment. Therefore the choice we must make in 2023 is the Labour Party and Peter Obi.

“There is no doubt why we have been suffering because we have been voting for the wrong people. It is now time for us to vote for the right people who will recover this country again”.

.Promises to give loans to students, make universities autonomous, end strikes

Also, The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has assured that if elected President in 2023, his administration will end perennial strike actions that threaten to cripple the federal universities in the country.

Obi who was speaking at a town hall meeting with youths in Port Harcourt also promised to increase education funding, make universities autonomous and grant loans to students.

He further disclosed that as president, students will not stay beyond their course time in schools.

He said, “I will not allow them to make your stay 8 years for a 5-year course. 5 years will be 5 years. If I have a problem with ASUU it is between me and them. You shouldn’t suffer for our disagreement.”

The former Anambra State governor maintained that as a way out of the current logjam between the government and university authorities, “Universities should be able to manage their resources, so they don’t have to shut down.

“So many things are not adding up but I will sit down with ASUU and we will discuss.

While adding that he would embark on physical tours to tertiary institutions to make them work, the LP presidential flag bearer regretted that governments that refuse to recognise the impact of education on development are doomed.

“I assure you that when I become president I will visit at least 10 universities in a year. I visited over 500 secondary schools when I was a governor in Anambra. And all their school prefects have my phone number and I deal with them directly,” he explained.

“In my manifesto, I said we will fund education, we will increase the funding. We will invest in education because the greatest investment any society can do is education. The more educated a society is, the more developed they are.

“You continue to talk about physical infrastructure when you have not built the human infrastructure, which is education. So we will fund education at the tertiary level through collaborations, the government will bring the money and we can also get some corporations to support and we will do student loans,” he emphasized.

Obi stressed that his government would be a youth and women’s government as the “old people will be there as advisers, they will guide us, we will respect them but the youth will spearhead it.”