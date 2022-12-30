I want to be remembered for transforming education in Edo – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that he would like to be remembered as the governor who transformed education in Edo State.

The governor, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said reforming education in Edo State would create a new future for children in the state.

According to him, “I want to be remembered in one, two or three generations from now by that Edo child who benefitted from the world-class education delivered in our public schools. He or she will look back and say ‘Thank God we had a Governor like Governor Obaseki who made it possible.”

Noting that critics of his government were those who had mischievous intentions, he said: “We have very violent critics and they don’t criticize on the issues. That’s the problem. They are angry that we’ve changed the status quo, the old order.

“People just cannot walk into Government House to tell lies to the governor or intimidate the governor to get money.

“So, of course, they say the government is doing nothing because we have decided to work for the many, instead of the few.”

