I take instructions from God, Tinubu not critics-Umahi

…Debunks Rumour On Cement Price

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has taken a sweep on his critics, declaring that it is only God Almighty and President Bola Tinubu that can counter his decision and instructions given on construction matters in the country.

This is as the minister said that the claims that the price of cement would skyrocket to N9,000 if the government begins concrete technology on roads construction, is false.

Umahi said the present administration of President Bola Tinubu will not relent in its determination to change the narratives on Nigerian roads.

The minister said no distraction from corners would make him derail from doing professional job on Nigerian roads, maintaining that the use of concrete technology is for the good of the country.

He stated that those peddling such rumours were doing so as part of a big campaign against him by the cabals in the construction industry.

Umahi who stated this at a meeting with contractors from the six geo-political zones at the ministry’s headquarte in Abuja, said he will work on the instructions given to him by the president.

“This is my line of instructions and I will do whatever the president instructs me to do. He is the only one and God that can cancel my instructions; so don’t waste your time reporting me to anyone apart from these two.

“No matter the amount of blackmail and lies, it will not prevail,” the minister stated.