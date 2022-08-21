I regrets ever supporting APC, Plateau PDP guber aspirant Kefiano laments

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kefiano Motors, Abuja, Chief Kefas Ropshak, has apologized to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) regretting ever supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC) to come to power in 2015.

Ropshik who became second during PDP 2022 governorship primary election in Plateau made the confession over the weekend (Saturday), while in an interview newsmen shortly after the unveiling of the Hon. Musa Bagos Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency “Next Generation Legends and Discussion Cycles”, held at the Sarau Events Centre Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He said, “I am very passionate and serious about it as I said. Even though, I have spent my fortunes no matter how small it was to support APC wholeheartedly especially from the national level, but we do not need anybody to tell us today that Nigeria has never been this divided along religious lane like this time. We have never had these series of insecurity like this time.

“People are suffering and there is hunger everywhere and I do not need anybody to tell me that what I campaigned and bargained for failed and so, it is normal for me realizing that we made a mistake to apologize and this apology is coming from my heart.

“I sincerely regret whatever form of support that I gave because I did it and thought people are going to have a better living, but so long as they did not get, it is necessary that I apologize and I am saying that, we cannot have a repeat of this or some of us are going to come out and speak to the power. That is what I stand for!”, he enthused.

Ropshak, however, prayed that a better Nigeria would come tomorrow with former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, as the next President and he was doing everything possible to see that Atiku emerge, because he was the only Nigerian that has all his investments in Nigeria and have created job opportunities to young Nigerians.

According to him, “for me as I always tell people, some of the reasons why I follow Atiku is because, he has always come to say that, “if you say I am corrupt, tell me where you found me wanting and challenge me” and nobody has come out to say or challenged him with facts.

“Among all our past leaders especially, past Governors, past Presidents, past Vice Presidents and so on, I have not seen any past leader in Nigeria that have the kind of investments Atiku have today domiciled in the country. So, whatever those our past leaders have stolen, I do not care. If you invest like Atiku, it will create employment and that is what we want. That is why I am supporting Atiku and I am doing that with all my heart and I have no regret for it”, he vowed.