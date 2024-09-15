I never said I’ll be vice president to anyone in 2027 – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has said he never told anyone of his readiness to be vice president to another candidate in the 2027 general election.

But the former Anambra state governor stated unequivocally of his willingness to partnering with those who share his vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress.

In a series of posts via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Obi stressed he is not desperate to become president or any position but is determined to see Nigeria develop.

He was reacting to an alleged misinterpretation of his recent television interview, claiming that some fifth columnists have resorted to propaganda, deliberately distorting the narrative.

According to him, “My statement was unequivocal, and I am genuinely surprised by the misrepresentation of my words. For the avoidance of doubts, I never stated at any time that I would be vice president to anyone and it’s unequivocal.

“I have consistently maintained that I am open to working with those committed to building a new Nigeria. My commitment to Nigeria remains steadfast, and I even believe it is possible to contribute to its progress without occupying any office as I am already doing, ” he added.

He said he does not want to be one of those preoccupied with 2027 while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges.

“I have been inundated with calls and concerns regarding the interview I granted to News Central TV. In that interview, I took the opportunity it provided to explain my position in detail. However, some fifth columnists have resorted to propaganda, deliberately distorting the narrative.

“Let me reiterate clearly what I said, which is on record. I do not want to be one of those preoccupied with 2027 while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges.

“I explicitly stated my openness to working with others, provided their intentions were not centred on state capture. I emphasized my commitment to partnering with those who share my vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress.”

He further stated that he remains committed to the Labour Party, adding that he is committed to bringing millions of out-of-school children back into classrooms.

“I also made it clear that I remain committed to the Labour Party, and if anyone wishes to negotiate or join forces, they must disclose their true intentions. When 2027 arrives, if I decide to run for any office, it will not be with those whose sole aim is state capture or merely winning an election.

“I want them to explain how we will ensure that no child is left behind and how we will bring millions of out-of-school children back into classrooms, ensure healthy living and pull people out of poverty.

