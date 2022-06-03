I made President Tinubu reminds Buhari

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of the presidential aspirants of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abeokuta disclosed that, without him both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would never have emerged.

The former Lagos state governor who was visibly angry said he single-handedly submitted Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s name as Vice Presidential candidate when he was asked to dumped his Vice Presidential ambition as a Muslim-Muslim ticket with President Buhari was rejected.

Tinubu equally took spite at Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, saying without him he would not have emerged the party’s candidate in the state for the 2019 general elections.

He emphasized that, it is time for him to take back what belongs to him.

“Ever since we start with AD, AC, ACN, I have been supporting people. This is me telling you between my life and God, Buhari asked me to be his Vice President because when he field Okadigbo, a devout catholic people didn’t vote him, when he fielded for Speaker, House of Representatives, Umeesioke, people didn’t vote for him.

“He told me that since I have six governors in Action Congress, and I have not lose any election before, so he asked me to be his Vice President. And I told him, he should let us develop the party first. After we developed the party, we brought some PDP in, then, Bukola Saraki thought it wise that if I become VP, he wouldn’t become the Senate President being another Muslim, so they started moving against me.

” That’s when Buhari told me to submit three names, but I told him, I won’t submit three names. For party stability and Yoruba race to be relevant in power, that’s why I presented your son, Osinbajo.

“Today, we are not our enemies, I just said, it is time. Not about age and education. If it is about education, I’m educated and if it’s by age, I’m older than him. I’ve been doing this for long. And I said, bring it, it is my time. Enough of supporting people, I want to promote myself.

“When OBJ deal with Atiku, he ran to me, I gave him shield. It’s over 30years, I’ve been promoting them. Even, this Dapo Abiodun cannot be governor without me.

“He would not have become governor without me and God. It is high time I take what is mine. It is time I take it back. This power is not for the North alone. If not for me that supported Buhari in 2019 he would not have become president today.

“He contested three times without any success, but when I gave him my support he became the president today.”

The former Lagos governor, therefore, urged the delegates to support his aspiration not minding the Vice President is from their state.

In his response, Governor Dapo Abiodun described Tinubu as a strategist and serial winner who has mentor many politicians.

“These are very interesting times in the history of our nation. Our leader, our people have listened to you very well, be rest assured that we shall do the right thing. You have justified why power must come to south west.”