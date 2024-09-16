I Made My Short Stint At The Senate Impactful – Senator Ohere

Ozumi Abdul

Former Senator Sadiku Abubakar Ohere, who represented Kogi Central Senatorial District, has expressed his satisfaction with his short-lived term in the Senate.

He made this known today during an exclusive interview with our correspondent via phone call.

Ohere, who served for a brief period of three months before his election was annulled by an appeal court in Abuja, described his time in the Senate as “fantastic and impactful.”

According to Ohere, during his tenure, he addressed every critical issue affecting his constituents, ensuring their welfare was prioritized. “There was no crucial issue regarding the welfare of my people that I did not attend to,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, Ohere remains optimistic about his future in politics, describing it as both “promising and pregnant.”

He expressed his reliance on divine guidance to shape his future endeavors and reiterated his commitment to advocating for good representation and governance for his people.

When questioned about his potential candidacy for the 2027 elections, Ohere stated that his decision would be influenced by the will of God and the preferences of the Ebira people. “The future belongs to God, and it is not for me to predict how it will look. The Ebira people have seen what I accomplished in my brief time in the Senate, and whatever emerges from their wishes, I will align with,” he said.

He proudly highlighted his achievement of securing the chairmanship of a key Senate committee as a first-time senator, an accomplishment he believes would have enabled him to better serve his district through job creation and empowerment programs.

The former senator expressed regret over his short stay in the Senate, which he said curtailed his plans to make substantial improvements in the lives of his constituents, particularly the youth and women. Ohere lamented that his ouster from the Senate interrupted his efforts to effect meaningful change.

Reflecting on his initiatives, Ohere recalled setting up a committee in 2015 to assess and update the skills of local residents, discovering that many skills were outdated. He credited his tenure with facilitating the introduction of the UBER transportation system to the region, which he believed was a significant achievement.

Ohere emotionally recounted how the support and celebrations from women and youth in his community profoundly affected him, particularly those lacking access to education. Through his Ohere Education Outreach program, headquartered in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), he provided financial assistance to students pursuing capital-intensive courses, ensuring they had the resources needed for their education. He emphasized that many of these students are now employed and benefiting from the network he established.

Senator Ohere’s tenure was cut short when the appeal court, ruling in favor of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), annulled his election. Despite this setback, Ohere’s focus remains on continuing to advocate for his constituents and ensuring that their needs are met.