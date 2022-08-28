I ‘ll pursue Human Capital Devt., Industrialization,Economic diversification if elected-Adol Awam

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State and Founder of Eternal Light of World Christian Church Prophet Dr Adol Awam Chris, has declared that he would pursue Human Capital Development, Industrialization and Economic diversification if elected the State Chief Executive come 2023 general election.

Prophet Awam who doubles as former National President Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), made the assertion in his residence Abakaliki the state capital at the weekend while briefing newsmen on his agenda for the State.

The governorship candidate described his ambition as a movement, said when elected he would focus on Human Capital Development and Industrialization .

“I am contesting to win the governorship election, Spiritually I am far ahead of other contestants, and by May 29th 2023, I will be sworn in as the State Chief Executive”

Prophet Awam anchored his ambition to a call by God to rescue the masses stating “I heard a voice and I could not resist it, I have done it before as Council Chairman and I will do it again”

According to him, ‘my administration would focus on harnessing mineral deposits and pursuit of aggressive industrialization to generate more revenue into the treasury”

“Industrialization will employ our teeming youths, reduce urban migration , curb the menace of hawking of our people in major cities of the country”

“My mission and vision for the state is anchored on Economic, Political, and Spiritual Liberation of the citizenry of the state.

“We would harness the mineral Resources of the State, diversify its economy and make the state less dependent on Federal Allocation”

“My administration would encourage Diaspora Partnership, they should come home and invest”

Prophet Adol Awam expressed regret that the state was crippled with debts and bereft of industries that would have provided gainful employment for the teeming youths.

Speaking against the backdrop of his mission to revive education, the gubernatorial candidate said his administration would reduce the high cost of school fees paid in schools/institutions in the state.

On the plight of Civil Servants in the state, Dr Awam insisted he would pursue workers welfare stating ” Ebonyi Civil Servants have gotten a redeemer, days of lack of pension is over”

Contributing, the New Nigeria Peoples Party Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi Central Zone Chief Benedict Otobo, assured of quality representation if elected into the National Assembly.

In attendance during the Media parley included the Ebonyi State Chairman of NNPP Mr Chukwu Solomon , the party Deputy Governorship Candidate Engr Mrs Ogochi Benedict Nkechinyere, the Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi Central Chief Otobo, the House of Representative Candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency Hon Ben Uguru among others.