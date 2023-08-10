I ‘ll punish commissioners for absenteeism –Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state, Governor Babagana Zulum has warned the newly sworn in commissioners not to absent themselves from office insisting that those who do so will be punished.

Governor Zulum, who handed down the warning while presiding over the swearing in of 17 commissioners, three Special Advisers and a Permanent Secretary at the Government House, Maiduguri on Thursday said “this administration will not allow any commissioner who absent himself from office to go unpunished.

“I promised to close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps before the end of my second term in office, he added.

The Governor also said the ongoing construction of the Borno Express fly over will be completed before the end of the year while a new fly over will be built at the West End round about.

“This administration is doing everything possible to address security challenges before the end of my second term in office. And also look at the possibility of urbanising the state capital. The Borno Express fly over will completed before the end of the year and new one will constructed at the West End roundabout “, he added.

He therefore urged the people of Borno state to join hands with him to developed the state.

Also, briefing the press at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Hon. Bujar TIjjani said “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum has approved the posting of the newly sworn in commissioner as follows:

Hauwa Abubakar, Ministry of Justice, Hon Sauna Buba, Poverty Alleviation, Youth and Sport Development, Engr Lawan Wakilbe Ministry of Education, Science Technology and Higher Education. Hon Zuwaira Gambo, Women Affairs, Hon. Mustapha Gubio, Works and Housing, Alkali Gon, Mineral Resources, Mustapha Mallumbe, Budget and Planning.

Others include Hon. Bawuu Musami, Agriculture, Hon Segum Maimele, Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Idtus, Ministry for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement, Engr Meet Kois, Environment and Tukur Shani, Intergovernmental among others.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn in commissioners, the commissioner of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon Segun Mai Male assured the Governor that they would work hard to justify the trust bestowed on them.