I ‘ll Produce 250 Millionaire Farmers in Anambra in 4 Years-Hon.Obidigwe.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency of Anambra State Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe has said he is going to produce two hundred and fifty thousand millionaire farmers in the Anambra East and West Federal Constituency he represents at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker made the promise in his office on Friday when he hosted over 43 members Aka Oma group who are his constituents who came to pay him a courtesy call in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party Lawmaker who proudly sponsored the 43 farmers a pressure group to Egypt to learn modern farming techniques to boost their productivity promised to do more to make life meaningful for them.

The group comprising of thirty-one (31) females and twenty-two (12) men were in the agrarian country to undertake trainings in various aspects of modern agricultural practice including mechanized farming, crop rotation, fishery and aquaculture.

We said the motivation to sponsor the constituents was borne out of his resolve to produce millionaire farmers who can contribute meaningfully to the pace of the nations progress especially in the area of agriculture

Speaking at the parley which was covered by both the electronic and print media, the Anambra State Laison Officer in Abuja Agatha Manafa urged the participants at the programme to ensure that the benefits trickles down to their subordinates in the constituency.

She added that the experience garnered at the foreign trip by the farmers will help in the actualization of the agricultural transformation of programme of the Anambra State Governor Wille Obiano.in a few years to come.