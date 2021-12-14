I ‘ll facilitate construction of modern secretariat headquarters – Lagelu LCDA Administrator

The Political Head/Administrator, Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Oyo State, Alhaji Bashiru Latinwo, on Monday promised to facilitate the construction of modern Secretariat Headquarters for the council before the end of his tenure.

Latinwo gave this assurance while addressing the people of LCDA at a programme organised by the council management on his assumption of office.

According to him, Lagelu West LCDA deserves a befitting modern office that will serve as the council’s headquarters.

He said: “I will seek all necessary supports I need to execute and complete this project during my tenure.”

According to him, we are all aware, this administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde at the state level, already has a four-point cardinal objectives- Expansion of the Economy of the State Through Agriculture Value chain; Security; Health and Education.

“Our LCDA must key into these four-point cardinal objectives to lead us to the Promise Land.

“At this juncture, we all must be prepared to actualise the dreams of this administration by vigorously pursuing its programmes and policies that will bring Oyo State back to the prosperous centre stage as the nation’s PACESETTER.

“On our part, the Makinde-led administration’s four-goal agenda shall be dynamically and persistently pursued in order to lead us to the land of glory, socioeconomic emancipation and out of the cuffs.

“I wish to assure you all that attention shall be given to ongoing projects as we work toward integrated development of our LCDA.

“Adequate premium will be accorded to staff welfare and the overall development of the council under my supervision.”

Congratulating the new Political Head on his appointment, Mr Olajide Akintunde, a member of the State House of Assembly, representing Lagelu State Constituency, urged Latinwo to make the welfare of his people a priority.

Akintunde said that the only thing that could make him to record success in office “is to provide social amenities needed by the communities”.

Also at the event, the Executive Chairman, Lagelu Local Government, Gbadamosi Kazeem, said it was imperative for the new council boss to execute laudable projects that would boost the image of Lagelu community.

Kazeem advised Latinwo to always work along with the Career Officers to address whatever unforeseen lapses he observed in the course of his operations in the council.

In her remarks, Chief Mrs. Wulemotu Ibitoye, the Women Leader of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, urged the new council head to embark on developmental projects that would make the party attractive to people at the grassroots.

Ibitoye advised him to be friendly with everyone in the council, irrespective of their statuses.

She also stressed the need for collaboration between the council Head, religion leaders, traditional leaders, market leaders and major stakeholders

Speaking on behalf of the Career Officers, Alhaja Rashidat Aderonke Aderinto, the Acting Head, Local Government Administration, Lagelu West (LCDA), expressed her appreciation to members of the community for coming out to welcome the new Council Head.

Aderinto promised utmost support of the staff management to the new Political Head/Administrator of the LCDA.

Also, the Acting Director of Administration and General Services, Mrs. Abiola Racheal Oluwafemi, urged the members of staff and members of the council community to work hand in hand with the Political Head for the betterment of the community.

